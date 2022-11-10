A HISTORIC Grade-A-listed building which has stood on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow for more than 180 years has opened as a four-star hotel.
The 303-bedroom Clayton Hotel Glasgow City, on Clyde Street, has breathed new life into the sandstone Custom House building.
The refurbished listed building serves as the entrance to the hotel, with the reception, public area, ballroom and event spaces all located there.
Adjacent to the historic building and connected, in part by a glazed ceiling, the hotel also houses the Custom House Bar & Restaurant. Climbing to 16 storeys high, the hotel provides a “striking juxtaposition of old and new architecture”, operator and Clayton Hotels owner Dalata Hotel Group said.
A terrace on the seventh floor provides an entertainment space and panoramic views of the city.
Dalata Hotel Group said: “Located in a conservation area, this building has been a focal point for hundreds of years for people moving between the quayside and the city centre.”
Clayton Hotel Glasgow City general manager Hazel Galloway said: “We are so thrilled to bring the first Clayton Hotel to Scotland and we are looking forward to adding to Glasgow’s world-class offering as we prepare to welcome guests from around the globe.”
