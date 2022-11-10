US retailer GAP has returned to Braehead, opening a store at the shopping centre today.

GAP, which launched more than 50 years ago in San Francisco, had closed its UK stores amid the pandemic. However, it has in recent months began rebuilding its physical store presence in major cities.

The new 1,314 sq ft store in Braehead is adjacent to Next.

Braehead centre director Peter Beagley said: “GAP is one of the world’s most recognisable brands for casual clothing and our shoppers will now have even more choice when it comes to fashion.”

GAP previously had a presence in Braehead shopping centre for many years