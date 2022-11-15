The introduction of innovative hair transplants in Scotland is closely associated with the acclaimed Seneca Medical group.

The team of highly-qualified doctors at the clinic offer customers hair transplant services using the latest technology available. Seneca’s Medical Director, Dr Hala Elgmati is a hair transplant surgeon by profession, with more than 8 years of experience.

Dr Hala Elgmati has won the 2018 whatclinic award in recognition of excellence in the field of customer communication and here, she will answer some of our questions regarding hairloss.

Why is my hair falling out? Causes of hair loss

We lose hair continuously and often we don’t notice. It’s normal to lose hair. We can lose up to 100 hairs a day without causing any thinning. hair follicles go through cycles of growth (Anagen) followed by regression (Catagen), resting or shedding (Telogen) and finally evacuation (Exogen).

This is then followed by the growth of a new hair and the cycle goes on. No hair therefore grows non-stop.

Hair loss however can be permanent, like male and female pattern baldness. This type of hair loss tends to run in the family. Few genes have already been identified as a marker for this type of hair loss.

Other types of boldness can be associated with scalp disease such as Alopecia areata, and some other skin autoimmune conditions.

Other types of hair loss may be temporary. They can be caused by an illness, stress, cancer treatment, weight loss, iron deficiency.

Best ways to stop hair loss?

Difficult question to answer! This will ultimately depend on the cause and stage of the hair loss. Most temporary hair loss improve once the cause is treated. Hair regrowth can be boosted by using Minoxidil and PRP in these cases.

Androgenic alopecia once established is permanent and one can only have hair again if they undergo hair transplantation. It’s important however to use retention treatment to slow down or even stop the process of thinning in the untrasplanted areas for as long as possible. Minoxidil, Finasteride and PRP have all been proven effective.

Hair transplantation provides permanent results over the treated areas, however further hair loss outside these areas is possible and should be prevented. The procedure is done under local anesthesia and is painless.

Using implanters requires high level of skills and experience but using them enable us to fully control depth, direction, and angle of placement for every graft we place. This is crucial for natural looking results.

FUE vs. FUT: Which Is the Better Hair Transplant Method?

The main disadvantages of FUT:

FUT or strip surgery leaves a long visible scar. Not possible to control the exact number of grafts extracted. It doesn’t allow us restoring small areas when only small numbers of grafts are needed. We can only do one or two FUT surgeries in a lifetime. FUT requires longer recovery time and tends to be more painful.

There is always a significant number of follicles wasted when taking the strip out which is unfortunately unavoidable. There is no place for FUT in body hair extraction.

The FUE advancement has propelled the field of hair transplant surgery to achieving the elite minimally invasive status. The advantage of having an almost scarless surgery is enticing to both patient and the surgeon.

SENECA Direct FUE hair transplantation technique is a minimally invasive procedure where hair follicles, are extracted from the donor area (back and sides of the head) and implanted directly to the affected area (recipient area). The entire procedure is performed only by doctors trained and certified by Seneca Training & Research Centre, and under strict Seneca Quality Standardization Protocols, to ensure great results every time.

During the implantation phase we use the Implanter, a specially designed tool which allows a full control of the depth, direction, and angle of placement of each hair follicle. After the placement, the hair follicles follow their normal course of life and grow naturally.

The transplanted hairs continue to grow for a lifetime and do not fall out, providing an 100% natural result.

How can someone sick advice by a hair loss expert in the UK?

Our main clinic is in 15 Royal Crescent, Glasgow, G3 7SL. We also, have a diagnostic center in 30 Melville St, EH3 7HA, Edinburgh and in 16 Carden Place, Aberdeen, AB10 1FX. Patients can also reach us via email: info@senecamd.com or call us at 01413321745

senecamd.com