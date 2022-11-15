A SCOTCH whisky tourism attraction in the Scottish capital has been awarded a five star visitor rating.
Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the eight-floor whisky attraction in Edinburgh’s west end, is celebrating the "major tourism milestone" as it was granted VisitScotland’s Five Star Attraction accreditation.
Awarded as part of the organisation’s quality assurance scheme, assessors commented that Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s tour offering "demonstrated a real wow factor, with incredible storytelling and seamless technology adding a whole new dimension to the experience".
The venue joins a list of existing Five Star Attractions including Edinburgh Castle, The National Museum of Scotland and the Royal Yacht Britannia.
Barbara Smith, managing director of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “We’ve enjoyed a wonderful 14 months on Princes Street welcoming over 345,000 guests from 112 countries since we opened our doors, and we’re delighted to have our efforts recognised by VisitScotland’s internationally renowned Quality Assurance Scheme.
“From our ground floor to our rooftop bars, we’ve got an incredible team of people ensuring our guests have the best possible experience with us day in and day out and being recognised by this scheme is further proof of the excellent work that they do. Congratulations to the team on another amazing achievement.”
Rob Dickson, of VisitScotland, said: "This is a fantastic achievement and a real reflection of the excellent visitor experience that the team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street are providing.
“Our Quality Assurance scheme helps us drive up standards across the industry, effectively setting expectations and providing reassurance for visitors to Scotland. Our Stars represent world class excellence – helping businesses demonstrate they care about quality and enabling visitors to make informed choices.”
City centre building sold for £6 million
A WAREHOUSE occupied by DIY retailer Wickes in Edinburgh has been sold for £6 million, underlining the appeal to investors of properties that can provide steady returns amid inflationary conditions.
The 21,935 square feet site, which occupies a prominent site on Stevenson Road, is let to building supplies provider Wickes on long-term lease.
Slight rise to unemployment in Scotland
SCOTLAND'S unemployment rates have increased last quarter, the latest figures show.
Between July and September this year, the unemployment rate among those aged 16 years and over was 3.5%, which was 0.3% up on the previous quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here