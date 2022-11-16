A SCOTTISH holiday park has been named best caravan park in Britain.
Hunters Quay in Dunoon, which is part of Cove UK’s Argyll Holidays group, beat competition from thousands of holiday sites around the country.
The accolade was awarded by Hoseasons, a major booking site for holiday parks across the UK.
There was also further success for Hunters Quay as it won the Best in Britain title in the Customer Choice Food Award.
Its Argyll Holidays sister park – Drimsynie Estate Holiday Village at Lochgoilhead – received a Diamond Award for Scotland in the Relax & Explore: Large Park category.
The honours mark the continued success of Argyll Holidays since the company’s eight parks were acquired by international park operator Cove in February 2022, the firm said.
Mark Seaton, managing director of Cove UK, said the awards were "testament to the hard work of team members and the quality product offered by Argyll Holidays".
He said: “To be crowned the best caravan park in Britain is a tremendous achievement for Hunters Quay given the quality of competition around the country.
“Hunters Quay really is an outstanding holiday park in every respect and that’s why we see families and people of all ages travel from near and far to stay with us.
“The park is located in a stunning location and offers first-class accommodation and activities. And also confirmed by its Best in Britain food award, the team cater for the very best in food and drink as well.
“We’re also delighted that Drimsynie Holiday Park won a diamond award in the large park category, underlining the quality that exists across the Argyll Holidays portfolio.
“When Cove UK took ownership in February, we promised to invest and drive forward the Argyll Holidays brand which was already a success.
"The existing team at Argyll have been exceptional and utilising Cove’s expertise, we’ve been able to build many parts of the business including our product offering, marketing, training and career development."
Cove is the UK’s fifth largest caravan park operator, with more £350 million of property acquired in the UK over the past two years.
