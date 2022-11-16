AMBASSADOR Group’s detailed planning application for 132 luxury homes at Finnieston has been approved by Glasgow City Council, with the housebuilder declaring the project would have a “New York City aesthetic”.
The development will also include 9,000 sq ft of “prime retail space”.
Privately owned Ambassador said: “The plans are designed to reinvigorate the brownfield site with an iconic and sustainably led landmark development, located at the corner of Finnieston Street and Minerva Street, which is regarded by many as the gateway to the West End.”
It added: “The positive decision from the Glasgow City Council will result in the creation of West Avenue, a mixed-use development, named to reflect its New York City aesthetic. The development includes a mix of one, two and three bedroom, energy-efficient, high-specification luxury apartments, duplexes and penthouses with a New York vibe designed to appeal to discerning local and international buyers alike. A collection of six retail units are also located along part of the ground floor, to enhance the development’s contribution to local jobs and amenity.”
Ambassador declared the elevations of West Avenue “mirror the existing architecture seen in the local vicinity and are sympathetic to the conservation area on Minerva Street”.
It added: “A high-quality, natural stone frontage gives a nod to a bygone era, when tenements once stood proudly on the land. Environmentally led energy-saving initiatives are included within each apartment.”
Gordon Coster, managing director of the group’s Ambassador Living business, said: “Finnieston is perhaps one of the most sought-after areas of Glasgow. The location of our West Avenue development is in a prime position to become the cornerstone of the thriving neighbourhood and we are thrilled to have such a positive determination from the committee which will allow us to bring our vision to life and bring positive addition to the local community.
“Our plans reflect modern living with a sympathetic nod to the site’s history, bringing it back to its former glory and becoming a beacon as you enter into the popular West End.”
Mr Coster added: “We aim to breathe new life into this area of Finnieston, transforming it into something pretty special for the people of Glasgow to be proud of.”
The first homes in the development will become available in 2023
