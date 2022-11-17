A jewellery design and manufacturing business based on Iona is on the verge of launching into international markets including the US and Canada, as it continues to build its online presence.
Aosdàna, founded by owner Mhairi Killin in 2003, designs and manufactures contemporary jewellery with a Celtic influence. Taxpayer-funded Business Gateway has advised Ms Killin on her ambition to reach a wider audience and generate global sales for a new range, The Kist o’Ritchies, based on the heritage of the original Iona silversmiths.
Business Gateway said: “Having operated successfully for almost two decades, most of Aosdàna’s sales were generated from its gallery on the island, where some of the jewellery ranges are also designed and made. However, like many other small businesses, pandemic closures and subsequent travel restrictions meant the main source of income for Mhairi dwindled.”
It added: “During this time, however, Mhairi, together with award-winning jewellery designer Maeve Gillies, won an Innovate UK award to develop a range of jewellery based on the heritage of original Iona silversmiths, the Ritchies. The Ritchies were a husband-and-wife team who founded the tradition of crafting Celtic jewellery and silversmithing on the island.”
Ms Killin said: “The Kist o’ Ritchies collection utilises the latest manufacturing technology to navigate the lack of metalworking skills on the island, featuring 3D scanning, CAD (computer-aided design) and 3D printed prototyping to help preserve the key historical designs from the 19th and 20th centuries. The modern jewellery range will launch in spring 2023 and is expected to attract international markets including the USA and Canada.”
Aosdàna received a small business development grant from Argyll and Bute Council. This has funded professional product photography which will feature online and on social media.
