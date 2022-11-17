By Ian McConnell

AMBASSADOR Group’s detailed planning application for 132 “luxury” homes at Finnieston has been approved by Glasgow City Council, with the housebuilder declaring the project would have a “New York City aesthetic”.

The development will also include 9,000sqft of “prime retail space”. The first homes are expected to be available next year.

Privately owned Ambassador said: “The plans are designed to reinvigorate the brownfield site with an iconic and sustainably led landmark development, located at the corner of Finnieston Street and Minerva Street, which is regarded by many as the gateway to the west end.”

It added: “The positive decision from Glasgow City Council will result in the creation of West Avenue, a mixed-use development, named to reflect its New York City aesthetic.”

Glasgow-based Ambassador declared that the development includes “a mix of one, two and three-bedroom energy-efficient, high-specification luxury apartments, duplexes and penthouses with a New York vibe designed to appeal to discerning local and international buyers alike”.

It added: “A collection of six retail units are also located along part of the ground floor, to enhance the development’s contribution to local jobs and amenity.”

Gordon Coster, managing director of the group’s Ambassador Living business, said: “Finnieston is perhaps one of the most sought-after areas of Glasgow. The location of our West Avenue development is in a prime position to become the cornerstone of the thriving neighbourhood and we are thrilled to have such a positive determination from the [council] committee which will allow us to bring our vision to life.

“Our plans reflect modern living with a sympathetic nod to the site’s history, bringing it back to its former glory. We aim to breathe new life into this area of Finnieston, transforming it into something pretty special for the people of Glasgow to be proud of.”

Ambassador declared the elevations of West Avenue “mirror the existing architecture seen in the local vicinity and are sympathetic to the conservation area on Minerva Street”.

It added: “A high-quality, natural stone frontage gives a nod to a bygone era, when tenements once stood proudly on the land. Environmentally-led energy-saving initiatives are included within each apartment.”