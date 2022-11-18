THE Scottish arm of the Confederation of British Industry has declared it is to “have an all-woman senior leadership team for the first time”.

Vice-chair Jennifer Young, managing partner at Scottish law firm Ledingham Chalmers, will become chair of CBI Scotland in the new year, succeeding ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson. Mr Anderson has chaired CBI Scotland since January 2021.

The business organisation said Ms Young, a lawyer focused on the construction sector, would work closely with CBI Scotland director Tracy Black to represent the interests of members.

Ms Black said: “I am delighted to welcome Jennifer as chair and believe she will make a lasting contribution to the CBI’s work in Scotland. The professional services sector, which includes the legal professional, accountancy, architecture practices and other specialists, accounts for a large proportion of businesses in Scotland, making a significant contribution to the economy.”

She added: “Jennifer brings wide experience of this sector as the managing partner of a growing legal firm. Her experiences working and living in the north-east, a region that will be an important part of Scotland’s economic recovery, will also be invaluable for CBI Scotland members.”

Ms Black added: “I thank Keith for his work as chair as the business community emerged from the pandemic. Keith’s experiences as ScottishPower chief executive have been invaluable as Scotland and the rest of the UK look to renewables to help achieve their net-zero ambitions.”

Ms Young said: “We are operating in particularly challenging times. That said, there remains ample potential to deliver a prosperous economic future for Scotland with the support of CBI Scotland in its role as a leading advocate for our talented and driven business community.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Keith Anderson for his support and leadership and relish the opportunity this role presents to lead an organisation crucial for delivering jobs, investment and economic growth, nationwide.”