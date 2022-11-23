NIGHTCLUB owner and live music promoter Donald MacLeod and his management team at Hold Fast Entertainment Company will take on the running of a campsite on the shores of Loch Morlich in the Highlands.
Mr MacLeod and his team have established a dedicated outdoor business, Twinflower, which will start operating Glenmore campsite near Aviemore from December 1.
The management deal, announced by campsite owner Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), follows a competitive tendering process.
Mr MacLeod is the majority shareholder in Hold Fast Entertainment Company, which owns The Garage and Cathouse nightclubs in Glasgow and live music promotion business CPL.
Twinflower said: “The team are all outdoor enthusiasts and are keen to bring their extensive hospitality and leisure-operating experience to the sustainable family tourism market.”
It added that it was “committed to working with the local communities to enhance facilities and family-friendly experiences, and provide local economic benefits”.
Twinflower director Brian Fulton said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been selected to manage Glenmore campsite and we cannot wait to work in partnership with the local communities to enhance the site so that everyone can enjoy what it has to offer. Our team are passionate about tourism and Scotland’s unique natural environment, and we will work tirelessly to build a successful and sustainable family-friendly campsite and attraction for domestic and international visitors.”
He added: “We are fully signed up to FLS’s visitor strategy mission to look after Scotland’s forests and land, for the benefit of all, now and in the future, and look forward to taking Glenmore campsite to bigger and better things.”
FLS director of commercial development John Mair said: “There was strong interest in operating the Glenmore site from a wide range of organisations and businesses. Following a rigorous competitive tender process, Twinflower emerged as the strongest bid based on their proposed approach to community values, and an exciting and fully funded sustainable business plan.
“The team has extensive experience in running hospitality businesses and is active in a range of pursuits including hiking, climbing, cycling and Scouting, so have extensive experience of Scotland’s great outdoors.”
Twinflower plans an initial three-year investment programme likely to include a simplified booking system, additional play facilities and a new community hub, improved tent, caravan, and motorhome pitches, enhanced shower facilities, wifi connectivity and “sustainable measures to manage energy and waste”. This will be subject to consultation with nearby residents, community groups and businesses.
