A 'people first zone' will be created in Glasgow city centre, giving the public priority over cars.

The council wants to restrict vehicles to cut congestion and reduce emissions and will create a no-go zone bounded by Hope Street, Cowcaddens Road, North Hanover / Glassford Street and Howard Street.

The council say the aim of the plan is to create a city centre "where everyone can thrive" with a target that 80% of trips will be made by foot, bicycle or public transport by 2030.

A report on the final version of Glasgow’s City Centre Transport Plan (CCTP) has been presented to a council committee.

It will now be referred to the council’s City Administration Committee for final approval.

It has been informed by a public consultation, which took place between July and September and was completed by 724 people with more than 3,000 comments submitted.

The council said the consultation indicated broad support for the recommendations of the draft CCTP, with 71% of respondents strongly agreeing with the objectives of the plan.

There was even stronger support for making the city centre more accessible to all, including pedestrians, cyclists and users of public transport.

Changes to the draft CCTP were made as a result of the consultation, including the commissioning of research by the council, who will work with Transport Scotland and relevant stakeholders on how to reduce the impact of the M8 on the city centre.

Further consultation will now take place with the business community on the use of advertising boards as a result of concerns raised by disabled groups.

Servicing in the city centre will also be reviewed, with a focus on deliveries and the needs of trades workers.

Consideration will be given to providing more shelter as part of major public realm improvements, and education and enforcement will take place to minimise conflict between cyclists and pedestrians.

Over the course of the 10-year life of the City Centre Transport Plan, it is expected that there will be a 23% reduction in car trips to and from the city centre, a 43% increase in walking and a 300% increase in cycling.

The council expects this will result in a corresponding 16% decrease in CO2 emissions from city centre traffic.

Similar public realm improvements have been shown to boost retail sales by up to 30%. Retail vacancy was also 17% lower after city centre improvements in other cities.

The council said other confirmed projects will help deliver the aims of the plan, including improvements to George Square and the wider Avenues programme, which has transformed Sauchiehall Street as well as improvements to the Broomielaw and Clyde Waterfront areas.

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for Climate, Transport, Glasgow Green Deal and City Centre Recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: "This Plan sets out how we can get to and about our city centre in the future, laying the groundwork for an accessible, greener and more successful city centre.

"The proposals for a People First Zone in a core of the city centre restricting through-traffic for private vehicles will see people take priority and allow for more attractive, welcoming streets.

"Taken together with our wider plans for city centre regeneration and our work to pursue better, greener public transport options for Glaswegians, the City Centre Transport Plan will help guide the transformation of our city centre in the coming years.”