Upmarket estate agency Halliday Homes has marked its seventh year of trading with the opening of a new office in Perthshire.
The new branch in Auchterarder is the firm's third outlet, and comes as experts are predicting a downturn in the residential property market triggered by rising interest rates and the forthcoming recession. Owner Austin Halliday said the market is getting tougher, but added that this should play to the firm's focus on personal one-to-one service.
"It is not going to be an easy time," he said of the coming year. "We had five deals fall through just this morning, but because we are local clients can get through to us on the phone or in person and we can quickly guide them through the process of getting their property back on the market.
"It is harder work now than it was 18 months ago, when you were effectively just listing and selling. We are now back to doing our proper job, which in its own way is exciting."
Mr Halliday set up the business in 2015 in Bridge of Allan, where he was raised, becoming the town's first local estate agency. He opened his second branch in Linlithgow in 2019, sticking with his ethos of serving relatively small, self-contained markets.
READ MORE: Falling house prices will bring renters limited comfort
"We are focused on areas that are sort of community villages, where we can hit home with our customer service," Mr Halliday said.
The firm sold about 300 properties last year, and is said to be on track for some 400 transactions in the current year. The new office in Auchterarder, home of the Gleneagles hotel and golf resort, will serve a market ranging from cottages to exclusive new builds.
Mr Halliday first set up his business just months before the Brexit referendum, dealing a blow to the property market. Similarly, the office in Linlithgow opened just three months before Covid lockdown restrictions came into force.
"We rode out the last two storms, and we will get through this next one," he said.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here