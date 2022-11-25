Brought to you by
NUFFIELD HEALTH
AS a TV presenter used to working in harsh environments - and the father of an active four-year-old and lively twins – Steve Backshall did not need severe knee pain in his life.
“I have a life where I need to be making the first ascents of mountains in the middle of nowhere,” he explains. “And then fatherhood, you know - every element of that is physical too. “Wouldn’t it be awful if I look back in 10 to 15 years’ time and say ‘I never ran around playing rugby with the little boy because I had this ache in my knee' and it could have been solved?”
For Steve, the solution is Zimmer Biomet’s nSTRIDE APS, an autologous – from within your own body – protein solution treatment designed to target the joint pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.
According to the NHS, osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in the UK, affecting more than 10 million people, with many adults developing the condition in their mid-40s and older. The new treatment, which aims to eliminate pain in one dose, is made from high levels of ‘good proteins’ concentrated from the patient's blood, and not steroids.
"For a lot of time when my knee was at its worst, I’d be avoiding all of those things that give life its zest, and after I had nSTRIDE, I was just back being me again,” says Backshall.
Above, TV presenter Steve Backshall
"I was suffering from osteoarthritis and originally I just avoided dealing with it. The nSTRIDE APS treatment was appealing because it had so many elements that seemed to fit with my ethos of how I want to try and fix myself."
The treatment involves a small injection into the knee joint of ‘good proteins’, which can block ‘bad proteins’ responsible for inflammation. In addition to reducing pain and stiffness, the treatment can restore mobility and function and potentially help slow the destruction of cartilage.
For Steve Backshall, the benefits of one injection lasted for around 18 months. Clinical studies suggest some people can benefit for up to between 24 and 36 months.
More recently collected data has shown others can have pain relief for up to five years. Nuffield Health Glasgow Hospital, part of the UK’s largest healthcare charity, is the first independent hospital in Scotland to offer the treatment.
Jennifer Woodell-May, Research Director, Zimmer Biomet says that clinical studies have shown a noticeable improvement in knee pain for some patients.
“It is a simple treatment – blood is drawn from a vein in the arm and white blood cells and a small amount of plasma are harvested from this sample,” she explains. “The blood is then processed to make high concentrations of anti-inflammatory proteins and these proteins are then injected into the affected area.”
The treatment is performed in an outpatient clinic and takes approximately 30 minutes. After four to five days, patients can expect a small reduction in swelling, stiffness and pain.
A significant reduction in pain may take up to 12 weeks to occur, but most patients notice a difference in around four to eight weeks.
A personalised patient care plan for patients on the nSTRIDE treatment pathway will include access to the Nuffield Glasgow Hospital’s joint pain rehabilitation programme, physiotherapy and follow-up with a specialist consultant.
Julie Campbell, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Glasgow Hospital says: “People who are not suitable for knee surgery, but whose lifestyle is severely impacted by osteoarthritis may benefit from this new treatment and personalised care plan which connects to our rehabilitation services. It is fantastic news that Nuffield Health Glasgow Hospital is the first hospital in Scotland to offer this treatment and I am delighted that the multidisciplinary team have worked together to launch this new outpatient service.”
The treatment is performed by Mr Stuart Bell and Mr Jibu John Joseph, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons. Mr Joseph said: “For many years patients with mild-to-moderate osteoarthritis have had to suffer from pain and restriction without the possibility of a suitable treatment.
"This is a treatment that utilises your own blood to generate a sample of anti-inflammatory proteins and growth factors that helps restore the balance between cartilage generation and degeneration within your joint."
www.nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/glasgow/treatments/nstride-autologous-protein-solution-aps
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here