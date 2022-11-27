A NEW outdoor business set up by a Scottish nightclub owner and team has pledged investment after securing the lease of a campsite.
Donald MacLeod and Hold Fast Entertainment Company will take on the running of the Glenmore site at Loch Morlich after creating a new business, called Twinflower.
The firm said it plans an initial three-year investment programme at the site including booking system, additional play facilities and a new community hub, as well as improved pitches, shower facilities, and connectivity.
“The team are all outdoor enthusiasts and are keen to bring their extensive hospitality and leisure-operating experience to the sustainable family tourism market,” Twinflower said.
Mr MacLeod is the majority shareholder in Hold Fast Entertainment Company, which owns The Garage and Cathouse nightclubs in Glasgow and live music promotion business CPL.
Hilton reveals plans for new Glasgow hotel
A HOTELS giant has underlined its confidence in the future of business and leisure travel in Glasgow as it revealed plans to open a new hotel on Clydeside – and it will be the first in the UK to trade under its new Motto brand.
The hotel giant, which has had a presence in Glasgow for more than 30 years, expects to open a 186-room Motto by Hilton in autumn 2024, taking its tally of hotels in the city to eight operating under four different brands.
WATCH: HMS Glasgow moved onto barge for sea launch
Interview with top investor
AFTER 30 years and more than £160 million of investment in Scottish start-up companies, the Archangels network has seen the economic cycle turn a good many times.
Though the current landscape is “concerning”, joint managing director Niki McKenzie remains upbeat about the pipeline of new ideas and technologies emerging from the country’s universities.
Shares plunge as Scottish company reveals plan to quit stock market
SHARES in a Scottish digital chemistry data and software company dropped sharply as it announced plans to quit the stock market.
AIM-listed, Glasgow-based DeepMatter said that it has been in discussions with its major shareholders and potential institutional investors “in relation to securing capital to fund the future working capital requirements of the group”.
