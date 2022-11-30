Brought to you by
What could be better than winning a top award at an international event? How about winning three?
This year, judges from The European, Global Health & Pharma and the M&A Awards agreed that the Shawlands Dental Care stood out amongst its fellow nominees.
Located in the heart of Glasgow’s Southside, Shawlands was recently voted the one of the best places in the world to live - and now it can also claim to be the home of the worlds best dentistry.
Offering cosmetic dentistry such as Invisalign, implants and with the latest in medical technology on site, the surgery is a popular fixture with the local community and beyond - as evidenced by it’s almost 1000 five star reviews on Google.
General Manager Ashley O’Connell explains: “We’re so lucky to work in such a vibrant, multicultural area. We have patients referred to us from all over the country and even further afield.
One customer originally from Hong Kong was so impressed with our oral surgeon that she flew her mother over for treatment with him. At the last count we had over 10 languages spoken amongst the staff!”
“When we moved to our new site on the ground floor level, we recognised that a lot of clinics were still up flights of stairs so made sure that we were completely accessible for patients with mobility issues and families with prams.
Shawlands Dental Care joined the Dentex Dental family earlier this year.
Dr Arfan Ahmed, managing partner said: “I like to think we’ve always been ahead of the curve when it comes to the way we operate. We were one of the first practices to go completely paperless and we’ve always incentivised patient service over sales. Dentex matched our values when it came to the customer care, our environmental impact and how we treat our staff.
“The past few years have been difficult for everyone and it’s been no different for dental practices. I’m incredibly proud of my team and how they’ve navigated the uncertainty. They deserve all the recognition they get - and more!”
