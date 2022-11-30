AN EDINBURGH woman’s fashion boutique is to cease trading next month, more than 53 years after it first opened for business.

A fixture on Edinburgh’s fashion scene since 1969, Jane Davidson is named after its founder (now Jane Hall) and it has been run by her daughter, Sarah Murray, since 1997.

Ms Murray, who plans to spend “much more time with friends and family", described her decision to close the business as a “bittersweet” one.

Established in The Grassmarket, the boutique originally sold only British brands such as Jean Muir, Ozzie Clark, and Jean Varon, and was decorated in the style of a “smart French salon”.

It quickly established a loyal customer base and in 1985 relocated to Thistle Street in Edinburgh’s New Town, where it has grown steadily, expanding into all four floors of its Georgian townhouse home over the past decade.

Jane Davidson now showcases international fashion brands.

The boutique declared it had been responsible for “introducing many high-profile designer labels to Scotland”, including Jimmy Choo and Roland Mouret and, more recently, The Vampire’s Wife, Dries Van Noten and Isabel Marant.

Described by the fashion magazine Vogue as “one of Scotland’s best kept secrets”, Jane Davidson won the Drapers award for best customer experience in September – achieving a 100% rating from secret shoppers in the process. It won the independent retailer of the year accolade at the Scotland Re:Design fashion awards a fortnight ago.

In a message to customers, owner and buyer Ms Murray said: “This boutique has been a constant presence in my life and I have absolutely loved my time running the business. Our customers have been incredibly loyal and many of them have become dear friends to both me and my mum. That sense of community is the most enjoyable part of what we do and it is the thing I will miss the most when we close our doors for the final time on 14 December.

“As difficult as this decision has been, I am looking forward to spending much more time with friends and family, especially my two daughters. I was always determined that if I did close the shop we would go out on a high and, having been recognised for exceptional customer service by Drapers recently, that is unquestionably the case."

She added: “I’m sure it will be an emotional few weeks for the whole team here, but we are looking forward to seeing as many of our customers as possible over the course of the next fortnight.”

The store’s remaining stock will be sold off between December 1 and 14, with price reductions offered across all ranges.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Starmer must raise head above red wall and see Brexit's awful reality