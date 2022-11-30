A SCOTTISH carbon capture firm has unveiled a major new push that will benefit the environment and create hundreds of jobs in coming years.

Carbon Capture Scotland has announced the launch of Project Nexus, a carbon removal initiative which it claims will remove one million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere per year, and generate up to 500 jobs in rural Scotland by 2030.

Joined by Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson MSP, brothers Richard and Ed Nimmons announced their focus on capturing biogenic CO2 emissions – CO2 that is produced via organic processes such as whisky fermentation, anaerobic digestion and biomass incineration – and transporting to sequestration sites where the CO2 is permanently removed.

The £120m investment will consist of a series of infrastructure and supply chain projects that allow for a sustainable and commercial means of carbon dioxide removal, starting in 2023 with projects in central and northern Scotland.

CCS have piloted a variety of CO2 capturing and processing technologies at its headquarters in Dumfries & Galloway, where it currently captures and/or recycle over 10,000t CO2 per year for utilisation to make dry ice.

Constructed in 2021 and claimed to be a world leader, the £4m project has been a key component in maintaining dry ice supplies during the recent Covid vaccination roll-out and CO2 shortages.

The Nimmons brothers said in a joint statement: “We all need carbon capture and removal to be achieved at scale.

"At CCS we focus on simple, practical means of capturing, processing, transporting and removing CO2 and we look forward to leading the global path to net zero.

"Removing a million tons of CO2 per year is the equivalent of decarbonising the gas and electricity of over 175,000 average UK homes.

"Project Nexus will achieve that, and we can start right now.”

Net Zero & Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: "The Scottish Government is fully supportive of the technology and has made £80 million available to its continued growth and development – together with a dedicated £5 million fund to support carbon utilisation.

“Carbon Capture Scotland has been at the forefront of making CCUS technology a reality in Scotland, and I welcome its ambitious plans to scale-up its carbon capture operations, opening up further economic opportunities and green jobs for the region and across Scotland.”

Professor Russel Griggs, chair of South of Scotland Enterprise, said: “Richard and Ed Nimmons have created a distinctive business in Carbon Capture Scotland near Crocketford. Project Nexus will be game-changing not just for Carbon Capture Scotland, but for businesses in the South and other rural areas of Scotland wishing to capture the C02 emissions from their processes.

“This project once again highlights the entrepreneurial talent we have in the South of Scotland, as well as the significant economic opportunities which our journey to Net Zero presents us with.”

Edinburgh fashion boutique Jane Davidson in Thistle Street to close

AN EDINBURGH woman’s fashion boutique is to cease trading next month, more than 53 years after it first opened for business.

A fixture on Edinburgh’s fashion scene since 1969, Jane Davidson is named after its founder (now Jane Hall) and it has been run by her daughter, Sarah Murray, since 1997.

​Glasgow: How to breathe life into our city centres

AMONG the interesting features of Glasgow’s annual State of the City Economy Conference, held earlier in the month, is the app used to gather questions from the 600-strong audience.

Questions submitted through the app can also be endorsed by others in the room and so you can gauge just how popular an issue really is.

Up to 23.59 on November 30 2022 the Herald is running a Black Friday subscription offer which provides full access to our unrivalled coverage of news that matters for just £1. To find out more visit:

◾ heraldscotland.com/subscribe