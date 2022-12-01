By Karen Peattie

SCOTS medical technology firm Aiber is to double its workforce on the back of an upgrade and redesign of its “carry onboard” solution to support medical emergencies, following six months of trials in collaboration with Boeing Executive Flight Operations.

Aiber, spun out from the University of Aberdeen, will roll out its product to the aviation and maritime sectors in Europe, the US and the Middle East. It expects to create new roles including in software development, sales, and service support.

Based in Inverness and Edinburgh, the technology is suitable for use on commercial airlines, business jets and onboard vessels. Some airlines have a medical kit onboard along with defibrillators and other equipment but provision varies.

Aiber says its solution provides “an end-to-end connection with ground support medical services and tools for sharing vital signs data” and is designed to “hand hold” non-medical professionals like cabin crew through various scenarios, from allergic reactions to potential heart complaints.

One diversion caused by a medical incident can cost a commercial airline anything from £25,000 to £500,000.

Anne Roberts, co-founder and chief executive of Aiber, said: “At the heart of everything we do is supporting air crews with lifesaving skills and emergency management by giving them the tools they need to communicate the emergency properly, so they can respond in a calm and confident manner while the airline can demonstrate responsible safety mitigation.”

Since first participating in Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated programme, a funded three-month accelerator for start-ups designed to move the aerospace industry forward, Aiber has raised a seven-figure investment, led by growth capital provider, BGF.

Jacqueline Davidson, programme director of Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated said: “Coupled with their successful investment in May, this testing lays foundation for growth and for the company to service its customers on a global scale.”