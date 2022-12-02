RUSSIA’S invasion of Ukraine has increased the appeal of gas assets in Europe significantly experts have said, amid reports that Italian giant Eni is in talks to acquire North Sea-focused Neptune Energy for around $5 billion (£4bn) to $6bn.
Reuters reported that Eni was in preliminary talks to buy private-equity backed Neptune, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
The acquisition of Neptune would give Eni control over the giant Cygnus gas field off the UK and assets in countries such as Norway and Algeria.
Asked about the report, the Wood Mackenzie energy consultancy said it would have been surprised at the mooted deal 12 months ago noting that majors such as Eni are “leaning heavily into the energy transition”.
It added: “However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed attitudes to energy security along with gas supply and prices. Eni has been working hard to replace Russian gas supply into Italy.”
Greg Aitken, director, M&A Research at Edinburgh-based Wood Mackenzie, noted that Neptune’s backers have been looking to exit for some time.
“A trade sale at the rumoured price would represent a clean break and successful exit,” he added.
Neptune and Eni declined to comment on the Reuters report regarding talks between the two firms.
Reuters said a banking source had confirmed that talks had taken place in recent weeks, but that the outcome was “far from guaranteed” as valuations differed.
Eni sold operations in the UK North Sea but has retained interests in Norway, in which Neptune has built a big business.
Neptune’s backers include Carlyle and China Investment Corporation.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel