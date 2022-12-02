A FAMOUS groundbreaking former residential house run by women for women in Glasgow is one of two historic buildings in the city brought to market.

Global real estate advisor CBRE has announced it has been instructed to market two buildings on Blythswood Square in Glasgow city centre for sale on behalf of Marshall CDP.

Mackintosh House at 5 Blythswood Square and Madeleine Smith House at 6-7 Blythswood Square are available jointly for sale.

Extending to almost 22,000 sq ft across both buildings, the sale "represents a significant development opportunity", the agent said.

Manchester-based Marshall CDP purchased the buildings in 2017 and secured planning consent for conversion to hotel use earlier this year.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh was commissioned by The Glasgow Society of Lady Artists to design a new entrance door and redecorate the hall and stairway (Image: CBRE)

Mackintosh House comprises 4,983 sq ft over four levels and was the home of The Glasgow Society of Lady Artists at the end of the 19th century.

The first residential club in Scotland run by and for women, the group purchased 5 Blythswood Square in 1895 and installed a dining room, living room, bedrooms, studio space and a custom-designed gallery, CBRE said.

Groundbreaking at that time, having bedrooms provided the ladies with a safe place to stay alone without any questions asked, the agent added.

In 1908, Charles Rennie Mackintosh was commissioned by The Glasgow Society of Lady Artists to design a new entrance door and redecorate the hall and stairway.

Whisky firm posts record profits

SCOTCH whisky specialist Hunter Laing has achieved record profits helped by its success in overseas markets despite uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy.

The latest accounts for Hunter Laing Holdings show the Glasgow-based group made £7.3 million profit before tax in the year to April 30, up by around a third from £5.5m in the preceding year.

​Hilton Glasgow hotel celebrates 30th anniversary

THE HILTON Glasgow hotel yesterday celebrated its 30th anniversary by unveiling a major refurbishment, including all of its bedrooms and suites, and its Grand Ballroom, declaring it was looking towards its next three decades.

The hotel noted it had played host to "numerous world leaders and celebrities" over the past three decades including former US president Bill Clinton and the late president of South Africa Nelson Mandela as well as "football legends" Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff.

