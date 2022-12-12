With research revealing that 86 per cent of UK households have access to their cistern tank, Bloo, the UK’s number one toilet hygiene brand, today launches its new one-of-a-kind toilet blocks.

The toilet cistern blocks provide stronger and longer lasting results. The 2-in-1 formula foams and releases blue water with every flush to clean the toilet bowl and prevent the buildup of limescale and dirt, keeping the loo hygienically clean in between deep cleans. It also releases a refreshing fragrance that spreads throughout the bathroom to invigorate the senses.