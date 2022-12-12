Sponsored by
BLOO
With research revealing that 86 per cent of UK households have access to their cistern tank, Bloo, the UK’s number one toilet hygiene brand, today launches its new one-of-a-kind toilet blocks.
The toilet cistern blocks provide stronger and longer lasting results. The 2-in-1 formula foams and releases blue water with every flush to clean the toilet bowl and prevent the buildup of limescale and dirt, keeping the loo hygienically clean in between deep cleans. It also releases a refreshing fragrance that spreads throughout the bathroom to invigorate the senses.
Each pack of toilet blocks lasts for up to 800 flushes giving up to four weeks of freshness and comes in two varieties – Original Blue and Limescale Prevention. The new packaging is completely recyclable as it is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.
Bloo’s toilet blocks are the first step in the company’s recommended cleaning regime. Start the cleaning process from inside the tank by dropping one tablet in the cistern for a hygienic, sparkling clean and fragrant loo.
Replace with a new block when the colour starts to fade. Follow up by using a rim block and toilet gel to maintain the bowl’s freshness.
Rebecca Bland, spokesperson at Bloo, said: “Our research has shown that we spend over a week on the toilet every year – that is 21 months in a lifetime4. Given that people spend so much time there, we want create a unique product to help easily upgrade their loo. By using our new toilet blocks they can now make sure their toilets are fresh, hygienic and clean from the inside out.”
Variants
- Bloo Toilet Blocks Original Blue
- Bloo Toilet Blocks Limescale Prevention
Stockist: Amazon B&M, Home Bargains, Costco and other grocery stores. RRP: £2.50
Bloo’s toilet blocks are available in selected retailers across the UK including Amazon, B&M, Home Bargains, Wilko, Costco, Sainsbury’s and other high street, grocery and wholesale stores. RRP £2.50. For further information about Bloo visit: www.bloo.com.
