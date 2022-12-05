A new route between Edinburgh and the Canadian city of Calgary will begin next summer.
WestJet 787 Dreamliner flights will fly from Edinburgh Airport on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays.
The airline will operate the service from May to October, connecting the two cities for the first time.
Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “This is the first time we’ve ever had a direct route between Edinburgh and Calgary, and it is always exciting to see our connectivity expand and bring Scotland closer to major cities around the world.
“WestJet’s commitment to Edinburgh and Scotland is a show of confidence in our market and demonstrates the huge interest in both Scotland and Canada as tourist destinations as well as important business and trade links.
“We are prepared for a stampede for tickets and are looking forward to working with WestJet to make this route a success and explore further opportunities if and when they arise.”
Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group chief executive, said: “This is an exciting day for the WestJet Group, our guests, and partners as we deliver on our new strategy and increase our Calgary capacity by more than 25 per cent in 2023.
“With Calgary as home base to our 787 aircraft, access between western Canadian communities and Edinburgh will play a vital role in creating an economically prosperous aviation pipeline that better connects Canadians to Scotland and the world to Western Canada.”
Jenny Gilruth, the Scottish Government’s Minister for Transport, said: “We are investing in this service to make it easier to travel between Scotland and Calgary, as well as other parts of Canada and the West Coast of America, given Calgary’s role as a connecting hub for WestJet.
"It has the potential to create economic, social and cultural benefits while also enhancing our international connectivity.
“I also welcome the use of the Boeing 787 on the route, one of WestJet’s latest generation aircraft that will help reduce carbon emissions."
TESTING the water is key to the success of any company expansion, according to Lord Willie Haughey.
Responding to Scott Dickson, founder of Phox Water, on the Go Radio Business Show, who had asked about the best way to expand his multi-award winning water filtration brand from Glasgow to the US, Lord Haughey said: “I would say either start off by getting a small distribution or dealing directly with someone there and gaining a brand awareness."
THE Scotch Whisky Association is investigating after a product named Cosa Nostra sold in a machine gun-shaped bottle caused outrage in Italy.
The product, produced by a Polish company, is branded as a three-year-old Scotch and is named after the Sicilian mafia.
