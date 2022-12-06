A vehicle has ploughed into the side of a building at the University of Dundee, with students and staff told to avoid the area.

A yellow Volkswagen collided with the side of the Dalhousie building at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The University of Dundee said: "There has been an incident at the Dalhousie Building where a car has collided with a wall.

"Students and staff are advised to avoid the area as emergency services attend to the incident. We have no initial reports of any injuries and there is no reason to be alarmed.

"The area will be cleared and secured once the car is removed. Individuals will be allowed to enter the building to collect belongings once this has happened. Dalhousie Building remains closed for now."

I’d say it’s a pretty big collision pic.twitter.com/XAjm35L5jO — R. Garnes (@GARNESCon) December 6, 2022

Drama at #dundeeuniversity a car has gone through the side of the Dalhousie Building and right into a classroom. Multiple fire engines at the scene #Dundee pic.twitter.com/STxJN6o3Hc — Kevin Murphy-Steele (@RapidAssistant) December 6, 2022

Images from the scene showed a yellow Volkswagen embedded in the wall of the building, while one social media user stated that multiple fire engines had been deployed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Tuesday, December 6, police received a report of a car crashing into a building in the Park Wynd area of Dundee.

“Officers remain at the scene, as recovery is arranged.”