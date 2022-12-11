Strathclyde Business School is known as an innovative and pioneering institution, and it continues to live up to its reputation with a number of new initiatives and programmes for students

January intakes for certain full time programmes are now a part of the esteemed Strathclyde Business School’s academic year, having been introduced when the first lockdown in 2020 hit and students from around the world weren’t physically able to travel to campus.

They were initially created to allow more flexible starting times for students, but this worked so well that it has now become a part of the academic year in addition to the traditional autumn start for most programmes.

Executive Dean David Hillier said: “This has been a great success and something we’re glad we introduced. We’ve engineered the programmes so that students from the January intakes can work alongside those who started in the autumn, allowing more networking and social interaction for our students.

“We had huge interest for our January starts this year and so we plan to continue this for January 2023 and in the future.”

This year the Business School has also introduced changes to its renowned MBA. The MBA curriculum is always updated annually to take account of new business research and developments but this year a more thorough review was undertaken; a new structure has been introduced, new modules and a more integrated approach has been adopted.

As always, the MBA is highly experiential and reflective of current issues impacting the business world.

The capstone of the MBA is the project – this has now been expanded so, as well as the traditional dissertation, students can now opt to undertake a consultancy project or an entrepreneurial business project. The new MBA programme was launched in the UK and at SBS’s international centres in September.

Another new element has been the introduction of Global Practitioners: 30 business people from a wide cross-section of industry have joined the Business School to support the development and delivery of the MBA - and other specialist Masters programmes - bringing practical experience to the heart of the programme and the MBA students.

Strathclyde’s executive programmes have also been very popular this year. There have been full cohorts on the UK Government-subsidised programme Help to Grow: Management each intake.

So far, more than 120 people have taken advantage of this programme aimed at leaders of SMEs.

Seven cohorts have already graduated, three more classes are underway and a further three are planned from January.

Help to Grow is run by Strathclyde Executive Education & Development (SEED) which also offers other executive learning programmes including MBA programmes for Iberdrola and Babcock and the MBA25 programme with leadership and innovation at its core.

A range of new programmes is also lined up for 2023 including the MSc in Sustainable Finance, which focuses on accounting and finance technologies with an inclusive society and a sustainable environment in mind – an important focus in today’s business world – and the MSc Digital Transformation in a new, hybrid format for April.

Another reason to put April in the diary is that’s when the two year part time Executive MBA programme starts – a great way of studying Strathclyde’s prestigious MBA programme while continuing with a full time career.

www.strath.ac.uk