By Scott Wright
HAMILTON & Inches, the upmarket Edinburgh jeweller, has seen turnover and profits leap during a year that saw trading return to “a level of normality”.
The retailer, which has held a Royal Warrant for more than 120 years, booked pre-tax profits to £1.4 million for the year ended March 26, up from £236,153, accounts newly filed at Companies House show. That came as turnover surged by 57 per cent to £11.3 million.
The start of the period covered by the accounts saw Hamilton & Inches unveil its revamped showroom on Edinburgh’s George Street, following a £3 million investment. The Grade A listed building now features a new Rolex repair centre and further space dedicated to Patek Philippe.
Planning for the project began before the pandemic struck and progressed against a backdrop of Covid restrictions. The jeweller saw a dramatic rise in online sales following the launch of a new website in late 2020 and has seen the growth continue. Online sales grew by 110 per cent in the period covered by the accounts.
Chief executive Victoria Houghton, who was appointed to the role in 2019 having joined the board the previous year, said: “Following several years of disruption, the 21/22 financial year saw a level of normality return to trading.
“During the year, we unveiled the results of our £3m investment in the transformation of our Edinburgh city centre showroom which brought a contemporary feel to the retail floor, workshops and service areas while rejuvenating the original features of the beautiful Georgian building we call home. The renovated showroom has allowed us to elevate our luxury service offering and provide an unmatched customer journey in Edinburgh from start to finish.”
Ms Houghton added: “Whilst these efforts bring a fresh approach to many aspects of the business, there remains an unwavering commitment to preserve and nurture the heritage of our 156-year-old brand. This is achieved through our incredibly talented team of young craftspeople, who infuse a contemporary flare into collections whilst using traditional craft methods.
“Whilst there will undoubtedly continue to be challenges, we are confident and committed to ensuring that Hamilton & Inches continues to be a destination brand on the Scottish luxury landscape for many years to come.”
Hamilton & Inches is chaired by Peter Lederer, a former managing director and chairman of Gleneagles Hotels.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here