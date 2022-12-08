PLANS for new homes on the site of a former school have been brought forward.

Cruden Homes has revealed the proposals to deliver 76 homes for social rent, on the site of the former Howdenburn Primary School on Lothian Road in Jedburgh.

The school, which was built in 1970, was closed in 2020, with pupils transferring to Jedburgh Grammar Campus at Hartrigge Park.

The 5.57-acre site will also include associated infrastructure such as roads, footpaths, a sustainable urban drainage system and "considerable open space".

If approved, the two, three and four-bedroom high-quality homes will be constructed for Eildon Housing Association, a leading housing association in the Scottish Borders and which Cruden Building, part of The Cruden Group, is already working extensively with.

The site from above (Image: Cruden)

A proposal of application notice has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council. It signifies the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.

Rory Stephens, of Cruden Homes, said: "We are delighted to be bringing forward these much-needed affordable homes to Jedburgh for Eildon Housing Association.

“Through the consultation process we are looking forward to receiving input from the local community, who will play a key part in shaping our proposals.”

Nile Istephan, Eildon chief executive, said: "The 76 new homes at Jedburgh brings another huge boost to the area, which is part of our strategy to invest £137 million in new homes for the Borders economy between now and 2027.”

Two consultation events for the proposals for the Howdenburn Primary School site will take place on 18th January and 22nd February at Jedburgh Town Hall.

Stagecoach passenger numbers recover

PERTH-based Stagecoach has posted an increase in revenues and underlying profits as passenger volumes continue to recover from the Covid pandemic.

Passenger journeys on its UK regional bus operations have in recent weeks reached 80 per cent of their equivalent levels in 2019, the company said.

​Hiring activity falls

HIRING activity across Scotland fell for the second month in a row amid growing economic gloom and one of the sharpest declines in candidate availability on record.

The monthly jobs survey by the Royal Bank of Scotland found that although demand for staff softened in November, the number of unfilled permanent and temporary vacancies continued to rise as employers grapple with ongoing skills shortages.

