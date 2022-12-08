A cold snap covering Scotland will see further snow hit parts of the country this week.

The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering much of the north and north-east of the country until the end of the week.

Snow showers are expected to cause travel disruption until 12pm on Sunday in those parts of the country.

Aberdeenshire, North Highlands and Moray could see the largest amounts of snowfall with ten to 15 cm above 200 metres, while other low-lying areas could see between two and five centimetres.

⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️



SNOW and ICE until Sunday (11/12) 12:00



ICE (07/12) 18:00- (08/12) 12:00



A further warning has been issued for ICE❄️



Thursday (08/12) 16:00- (09/12) 12:00



Full information 👉 https://t.co/LXPeMOqOUD#TakeCare #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/nNiyeI2R2t — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 8, 2022

The forecasters warn: "Some drifting and blizzard conditions are possible on hill routes at first.

"In addition, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces, mainly where some of the showers fall as rain or sleet on some coasts."

A warning for ice affecting the southern parts of Scotland has also been extended.

Affecting Ayrshire, East Lothian, Midlothian, Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders and South Lanarkshire, the warning for ice comes into place at 4pm on Thursday and is due to end at 12pm on Friday.

The second warning reads: "Frequent wintry showers are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.

"These showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for several centimetres to accumulate over parts of southern Scotland."

Following overnight snowfall, a number of schools and nurseries in the area were unable to open on Thursday.

Both Aberdeenshire Council and Highland Council confirmed the closures due to bad weather and severe road conditions which could now continue until the end of the week.

Traffic Scotland confirmed on Thursday morning that the snow gates on the A93 Glenshee to Braemar and on the A939 Tomintoul to Cock Bridge were closed.

Snow and ice also caused signalling problems on some rail lines, which saw the temporary closure of the Aberdeen to Inverness route.

Where will it snow in Scotland according to the latest either warnings?

Snow showers are expected in the following areas up to midday on Sunday:

Angus

Dundee

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Meanwhile, the following area can expect travel disruption caused by icy surfaces: