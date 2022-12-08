INGLISTON Estate & Country Club is bidding to broaden its appeal as a tourist destination by opening a luxury motorhome and recreational vehicle park in its Renfrewshire grounds.
The club, based on the outskirts of Bishopton, said it has invested £500,000 to create The Paddocks, which offer 30 hard-standing pitches connected to water and electricity, as well as access to Ingliston’s bars, restaurants, live entertainment, and equestrian facilities. Showers, toilets, washing facilities and a laundry are also on site.
A minimum of 10 jobs are expected to be created by the park, which is designed to be open every day of the year.
READ MORE: High-profile failures reveal challenges facing older shopping centres
Paul Fraser, managing director of Ingliston Estate & Country Club, said: “Ingliston’s location is at the heart of its charm, not just its views, and we hope the new motorhome and RV Park will open up a new leisure market, which has exploded since the pandemic, that will be of benefit not just to us but the local community.
“As well as an investment in our estate we’re also passionate about generating investment for the local area, including jobs and the wider economic benefits.
“We believe staycations are here to stay and our existing facilities and entertainment, as well as our accessibility to both Glasgow and Loch Lomond, provide all the attributes needed for a terrific holiday. The park is now open and we are really looking forward to extending a warm welcome to visitors.”
Family-owned Ingliston was founded in 2007 and its 100-acre site is said to attract visitors, weddings, and corporate events all-year round. Its luxury equestrian centre is at the heart of the operation.
Operations Gary Clark, who steered the development of The Paddocks project, said: “Creating The Paddocks opens up incredible opportunities to offer new customers a completely new experience including ability to stop off and enjoy Renfrewshire while touring further afield.
“People are also becoming more conscious of reducing their airmiles and a staycation at The Paddocks offers the opportunity to enjoy an eco-friendly holiday in a way that still offers luxury and choice in your surroundings and facilities.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here