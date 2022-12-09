By Karen Peattie
A SCOTS trademark and intellectual property company has made its fourth acquisition in two years as it further strengthens its position as a leading player in the European IP protection sector.
Glasgow-based Murgitroyd has acquired the UK intellectual property business TLIP, founded in 2014 and employing 14 people in Cambridge, Leeds and Dublin, for an undisclosed sum.
Its Leeds and Dublin staff will relocate to Murgitroyd’s existing offices in these cities, while the Cambridge office will provide a new location for the expanded Murgitroyd group to service clients located in one of the UK’s leading innovation hubs.
All employees will transfer over to Murgitroyd, taking the company’s headcount to over 470.
Murgitroyd’s chief executive Gordon Stark described TLIP as a “business with strong links within the growing UK-based technology and biotechnology sectors which, as we saw during the pandemic, are at the cutting edge of innovation”.
Mr Stark added: “We are passionate about helping clients to protect and realise value from their intellectual property and the acquisition of TLIP further enhances our ability to deliver this.”
In January, he told The Herald that Murgitroyd’s plans “involve a combination of both organic growth and acquisitive growth” but noted: “We’re starting to see consolidation in the intellectual property adviser market.”
TLIP’s managing director Dr Alex Turnbull said the firm’s growth had seen it “reach the point where in order to continue to develop our client offering, scale becomes increasingly important”.
“Murgitroyd’s client-focused approach, coupled with its breadth of capacity and capability, means that we can offer our clients an even more comprehensive service that puts IP protection at the heart of their business strategies,” he noted.
Murgitroyd, established by the late Ian Murgitroyd in 1975, was acquired by London-based Sovereign Capital Partners in December 2019 in a deal that valued the business at around £65 million. It had been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2001 and now has 19 offices in Europe, four client liaison offices in the US, one in China and an office handling patent searching in Nicaragua.
It acquired Glasgow-based Creation IP in April and, in 2021, UK-based UDL Intellectual Property and Irish firm Hanna Moore + Curley.
