A total of 42 businesses from across Scotland have received £1.6 million in financial backing in the 20th round of the Scottish EDGE Awards.

One of the biggest winners of the evening was Rival SC, a supply chain management platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses. The Edinburgh-based start-up received a total of £100,000.

Designed to support young firms with high growth potential, Scottish EDGE has to date invested more than £21m into approximately 550 businesses. The competition is now in its eighth year.

The latest round saw the return of the Net Zero EDGE category, which launched last year with backing from the Royal Bank of Scotland to coincide with COP26. Beira Moda was awarded £50,000 for its work in using discarded fabric from the luxury fashion industry to create limited edition womenswear.

“It has been humbling and rewarding to witness the continued creativity, resourcefulness, and resilience of Scottish entrepreneurship, despite the challenging circumstances we find ourselves in," Scottish EDGE chief executive Evelyn McDonald said.

“At a time when collectivism and civic mindedness are more important than ever, innovation and enterprise remain the beating heart of economic growth in Scotland. Running the awards for 20 consecutive rounds has not only been helpful to Scottish businesses but a privilege for our team who are able to learn something new every day.”