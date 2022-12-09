A SCOTTISH creative agency that works with some of the country’s biggest food and drink brands has developed a new look for a growing US product.

Glasgow-based Thirst, which counts Innis & Gunn, Bruichladdich, and pizza oven maker Ooni among its clients, has also now also helped the reality television stars behind premium alcohol spritz brand Loverboy.

Founder Kyle Cooke, 40, star of Bravo reality TV shows Summer House and Winter House, launched Loverboy with co-star and real-life wife Amanda Batula, 31, in 2018.

The company’s rapid growth has been a central storyline in the show’s six-season run to date as the duo set about building one of the fastest-growing drinks brands in the US.

Mr Cooke – known for his signature wardrobe – approached creative agency Thirst to realise the new look following an introduction from beverage brand investor, strategist, and business development expert Adam Spriggs in August 2021. Mr Spriggs joined the agency as a director to turbocharge its US growth.

Mr Cooke said: "Our redesign work with Thirst represents a doubling down of our investment in this category.

“This refreshed new look, increased availability, and further diversification into new areas through our RTD spritz and cocktail ranges can propel Loverboy to become an icon of America's drinks market – and that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Ms Batula, who leads Loverboy's creative, said: "Beyond the work Thirst completed for Loverboy's packaging, they've helped us dial into a new aesthetic standard that embodies the Loverboy spirit and can permeate across all of our brand touchpoints.

“This new look makes it easier to manage what is becoming a more expansive brand world."

Matt Burns, creative director at Thirst, said: “We love to work with brands that are ambitious and disruptive, and Kyle and Amanda gave us licence to amplify what Loverboy stands for – its mission to show the world a good time. This was about shifting Loverboy from a challenger brand into a mass icon.”

Landmark stage of new bridge completed

A MILESTONE towards the opening of a £29.5 million bridge which will connect two Glasgow communities has been reached.

Piling works on the south side of the Govan - Partick Bridge are now complete, with the Glasgow City Region City Deal project marking another milestone as it progresses on schedule.

​Anaemic recovery in store lest UK passes 'acid test'

THE UK economy will not return to growth until the fourth quarter of next year and recovery from there will be feeble, a leading business group has warned.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said the overall picture for 2024 shows an eventual return to growth but not at a level that will compensate for five quarters of shrinkage.

​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇