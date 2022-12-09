Teachers in Scotland will take a further day of targeted strike action next month in a dispute over pay, their union has announced.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) said its members will strike on Wednesday, January 11.

It comes after a week which has seen teachers across the country walk out for two days of strikes on Wednesday, December 7 and Thursday, December 8.

Catherine Nicol, SSTA President said: “The Executive Committee would like to thank all of the SSTA members that took strike action this week. You were willing to come out in freezing conditions and this showed the strength of feeling there is against acceptance of the current pay offer.

"Scottish secondary school teachers answered the call and stood together to fight for a fair and reasonable pay deal. SSTA members have sent a clear message to the Scottish Government and COSLA. Pay teachers properly: not just for now but for the future”.

“If the Scottish Government values its teachers it must be prepared to act and negotiate sensibly. We must have a pay offer that we can take to our members. If not, the SSTA is prepared to take strike action to obtain a fair deal and further our cause."

Seamus Searson, SSTA General Secretary, said that further strike action days are also being considered by the teaching union.

He added: “The strikes this week have been an outstanding success with most secondary schools either been closed or severely disrupted by the action of SSTA members. I take my hat off to SSTA members, they have shown their resolve and determination to get a deal done. This can be seen by the videos and pictures of SSTA members taking strike action.

“The SSTA strike will join with other teacher unions on Wednesday 11 January in a united front to send a clear message that the teacher unions are not for turning. Three years ago, the Deputy First Minister when Cabinet Secretary for Education, promised SSTA Announces Strike Action on Wednesday 11 January 2023 – 9 December 2022 the teacher unions that teachers pay must be settled on time and without the prolonged procrastination orchestrated by the employers (COSLA).

"This pay increase should have been in teacher wage packets in April this year: but we still await payment. The SSTA calls on the DFM to be true to his word and settle this pay dispute now. Further strike action days in furtherance of the dispute are being considered by the Executive Committee and will be announced in the coming days.”