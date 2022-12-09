A NEW guide aimed at boosting land-based tourism in Scotland has been launched.

From farm shops to wedding venues or forest bathing to event spaces, the options for starting a new land-based tourism business are endless, it is claimed.

Now the opportunities for diversification have this week been boosted by a £442,000 Scottish Government programme to drive the economic growth of the agritourism sector.

It comes after a recent study by VisitScotland found the retail value of agritourism has increased by almost £50 million in the past year.

However, for many farmers, crofters or landowners in Scotland looking to diversify, the problem is where to start, what options they have and what skills or qualifications are needed.

To address these issues, Kerry Hammond of SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), has created a land-based tourism toolkit outlining different types of businesses, recommended skills and relevant course providers.

Funded by the University Innovation Fund, it is divided into six sections which can be downloaded for free from SRUC’s website.

Ms Hammond said: “I speak to hundreds of landowners in rural areas who are considering some form of land-based tourism diversification, but it’s not always clear to entrepreneurs and prospective businesses where to start, what options they have and what skills or qualifications they might need - or want.

“We recognised there was a need for a simple and straightforward guide, laying out potential land-based tourism options, and the skills, providers and resources available to these rural entrepreneurs.

“Scotland is an incredibly beautiful country, with many hidden gems, and the land-based rural tourism sector has so much capacity to offer world-class memorable experiences at every turn.”

Auto dealership tumbles as takeover approach falls through

SHARES in Pendragon have lost more than a quarter of their value this morning after a European suitor withdraw its interest in taking over the owner of the Evans Halshaw chain of motor dealerships.

Sweden’s Hedin Mobility Group said it no longer intends to make an offer for Pendragon, having mooted in September a potential deal valuing the UK group at about £400 million.

Sunak defends Hunt's finance reforms after risk warning

RISHI Sunak has defended sweeping changes to the UK’s post-Brexit financial services sector amid warnings they could lead to reckless conduct in the City.

The Prime Minister insisted regulation would remain “robust” despite his Chancellor relaxing banking safeguards introduced after the 2008 financial crisis.

​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇