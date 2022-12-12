Contraction across Scotland's private sector accelerated in November at the fastest pace recorded in four months.
New data published today by the Royal Bank of Scotland found that economic uncertainty and higher costs are stifling demand, with activity falling further below the neutral 50.0 threshold. Expectations for the coming 12 months weakened from October's three-month high.
"Adding further strain on the sector was the continued intensification of price pressures," Scottish board chair Judith Cruickshank said.
READ MORE: Anaemic recovery in store lest UK passes 'acid test'
"After cooling over the summer, input price inflation again accelerated in the fourth and final quarter of the year. Additionally, rates charged by private sector firms also increased at a quicker rate during November as firms tried to recoup costs."
The bank's business activity index fell from 45.8 in October to 43.9 in November, signalling that fastest decrease in the current series of reductions that began in August.
New business placed across the private sector decreased sharply in November, extending the current run of contractions to five months. A variety of reasons were given for the reduction in sales, including lower market activity, the cost-of-living crises, rising borrowing costs, and growing economic uncertainty.
READ MORE: Business leaders demand Rishi Sunak explains strategy to grow economy
Of the 12 UK regions monitored, Scotland recorded the third-fastest downturn in inflows of new business.
Payroll numbers increased in November, extending the run of job growth to 20 months.
The pace of job creation quickened slightly from October with renewed growth in employment across the manufacturing sector. However, reports of resignations, reduced demand and job cuts resulted in only a marginal overall upturn in hiring activity.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here