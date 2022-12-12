Contraction across Scotland's private sector accelerated in November at the fastest pace recorded in four months.

New data published today by the Royal Bank of Scotland found that economic uncertainty and higher costs are stifling demand, with activity falling further below the neutral 50.0 threshold. Expectations for the coming 12 months weakened from October's three-month high.

"Adding further strain on the sector was the continued intensification of price pressures," Scottish board chair Judith Cruickshank said.

READ MORE: Anaemic recovery in store lest UK passes 'acid test'

"After cooling over the summer, input price inflation again accelerated in the fourth and final quarter of the year. Additionally, rates charged by private sector firms also increased at a quicker rate during November as firms tried to recoup costs."

The bank's business activity index fell from 45.8 in October to 43.9 in November, signalling that fastest decrease in the current series of reductions that began in August.

New business placed across the private sector decreased sharply in November, extending the current run of contractions to five months. A variety of reasons were given for the reduction in sales, including lower market activity, the cost-of-living crises, rising borrowing costs, and growing economic uncertainty.

READ MORE: Business leaders demand Rishi Sunak explains strategy to grow economy

Of the 12 UK regions monitored, Scotland recorded the third-fastest downturn in inflows of new business.

Payroll numbers increased in November, extending the run of job growth to 20 months.

The pace of job creation quickened slightly from October with renewed growth in employment across the manufacturing sector. However, reports of resignations, reduced demand and job cuts resulted in only a marginal overall upturn in hiring activity.