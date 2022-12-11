AT least 40 jobs are to be created at the first distillery on a Scottish island with links to Whisky Galore and famed for its unusual airport.

The new £12 million whisky and gin distillery and visitor centre on the Isle of Barra is just a mile-and-a-half from the house where Compton Mackenzie wrote Whisky Galore, on which the film was based.

Set near the island’s beach airport, it is claimed the distillery will “have a huge impact on Barra and the Outer Hebrides in a positive way”, creating jobs and boosting tourism.

It is projected that the distillery will produce 200,000 litres of pure alcohol per year, enough to fill an estimated 1,600 200-litre casks with the potential to double that output and further expand the workforce. (Image: Barra Distillery)

Full planning permission was this week granted by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar with the firm anticipating that the purpose-built distillery and visitor centre at Eoligarry, with work on track to commence in September next year and open in spring 2025.

Michael Morrison, who founded Isle of Barra Distillers with wife Katie, said that the employment opportunities for the remote Western Isles should not be underestimated.

Return of motor manufacture to Scotland

AN all-electric 4x4 designed specifically for some of the dirtiest all-terrain work is set to become the first light vehicle manufactured in Scotland in more than four decades.

Engineered to allow sectors such as mining, construction, utilities, agriculture and defence to decarbonize, the vehicle features a 1,000kg payload, 3,500kg towing capacity, and a 16 hour off-road duty cycle on a single battery charge. (Image: Munro)

The co-founders of Munro are looking to raise approximately £15 million to set up a larger factory in central Scotland following last night’s first viewing of the Munro MK_1.

AG Barr swoops on one of its biggest deals to date

SCOTTISH soft drinks giant AG Barr has made a big move into the energy drinks market with the acquisition of Boost Drinks in a deal worth up to £32 million.

An additional consideration of up to £12m will be payable, depending on the future revenue and profitability performance of Boost over a two-year period on completion of the deal. (Image: Boost)

The Irn-Bru maker has paid an initial £20m for Boost, which is being acquired from founder Simon Gray and wife Alison.

Glasgow lawyer named as first female head of 253-year-old global legal firm

A LEGAL business that was founded in 1769 has named its first female head.

Ms Cameron has had significant influence in shaping the business through leadership roles on the firm’s global board and as Pinsent Masons’ first female board member is an ambassador for gender parity in management positions. (Image: Pinsent)

Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has announced that Scottish litigator Laura Cameron will succeed John Cleland as managing partner with effect from May next year.

