AT least 40 jobs are to be created at the first distillery on a Scottish island with links to Whisky Galore and famed for its unusual airport.
The new £12 million whisky and gin distillery and visitor centre on the Isle of Barra is just a mile-and-a-half from the house where Compton Mackenzie wrote Whisky Galore, on which the film was based.
Set near the island’s beach airport, it is claimed the distillery will “have a huge impact on Barra and the Outer Hebrides in a positive way”, creating jobs and boosting tourism.
Full planning permission was this week granted by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar with the firm anticipating that the purpose-built distillery and visitor centre at Eoligarry, with work on track to commence in September next year and open in spring 2025.
Michael Morrison, who founded Isle of Barra Distillers with wife Katie, said that the employment opportunities for the remote Western Isles should not be underestimated.
