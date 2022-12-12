SCOTLAND’S “first purpose-built sporting hotel” has said it is celebrating the appointment of an all-female leadership team.

Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West have announced the appointment of Fiona Milligan joining the team as general manager, and Lynne Woodage as director of sales.

the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West, constructed as Scotland’s first sports hotel, is used by a number of top tier sports teams who train at the neighbouring Oriam, Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre.

The property’s proximity to the city centre and airport also makes it a base for those looking to explore Scotland’s capital, the firm said.

Bringing 18 years of hospitality experience to the role, Ms Milligan joins the team from Edinburgh city centre’s Edinburgh Holyrood Hotel, whilst Ms Woodage has 15 years of experience having spent time at Edinburgh Marriott Hotel and Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club.

General Manager Fiona Milligan (Image: Marriott)

Ms Milligan said: “I’m incredibly excited to join the team here at Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West. With my knowledge of the local hospitality landscape and prior experience at Marriott properties, I’ve entered the role with a great grounding and I’m looking forward to leading the hotel into a busy 2023.”

Stephen Bench, managing director of Lighthouse Hotel Management, said: “It’s been great to bring Fiona and Lynne on board at the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West. Fiona is a thoroughly skilled manager with a real ambition, which will be a fantastic asset to the team, and Lynne’s drive and determination is sure to push the hotel forward into a successful 2023.”

Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West is one of six properties in operation by Molo Hotel Group and operated by Lighthouse Hotel Management, with a further three under construction and set to open in the New Year.

