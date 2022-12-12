SCOTLAND’S “first purpose-built sporting hotel” has said it is celebrating the appointment of an all-female leadership team.
Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West have announced the appointment of Fiona Milligan joining the team as general manager, and Lynne Woodage as director of sales.
the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West, constructed as Scotland’s first sports hotel, is used by a number of top tier sports teams who train at the neighbouring Oriam, Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre.
The property’s proximity to the city centre and airport also makes it a base for those looking to explore Scotland’s capital, the firm said.
Bringing 18 years of hospitality experience to the role, Ms Milligan joins the team from Edinburgh city centre’s Edinburgh Holyrood Hotel, whilst Ms Woodage has 15 years of experience having spent time at Edinburgh Marriott Hotel and Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club.
Ms Milligan said: “I’m incredibly excited to join the team here at Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West. With my knowledge of the local hospitality landscape and prior experience at Marriott properties, I’ve entered the role with a great grounding and I’m looking forward to leading the hotel into a busy 2023.”
Stephen Bench, managing director of Lighthouse Hotel Management, said: “It’s been great to bring Fiona and Lynne on board at the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West. Fiona is a thoroughly skilled manager with a real ambition, which will be a fantastic asset to the team, and Lynne’s drive and determination is sure to push the hotel forward into a successful 2023.”
Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West is one of six properties in operation by Molo Hotel Group and operated by Lighthouse Hotel Management, with a further three under construction and set to open in the New Year.
Scottish business activity slows sharply in November
CONTRACTION across Scotland's private sector accelerated in November at the fastest pace recorded in four months.
New data published today by the Royal Bank of Scotland found that economic uncertainty and higher costs are stifling demand, with activity falling further below the neutral 50.0 threshold.
Ian McConnell: Frying pan to fire – a Tory shambles as UK crisis deepens
IT has been another rollercoaster quarter as the Conservative Government has chopped and changed things in a most discombobulating manner.
In many ways, it seems as if we have gone, in short order, from the frying pan into the fire.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here