Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison and Heatherington sold 79 clean cattle, 65 cast cows, 1,247 prime lambs and 478 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty-six prime bullocks sold to 296p/kg to average 269p (+3p), while 52 prime heifers peaked at 324p to average 288p (+16p). One young bull sold for 188p.

Cast cows sold to 237p and £1,964 to average 195p (+10p), while two cast bulls peaked at 193p and £2,115 to average 168p.

Prime lambs sold to £164 and 309p for Beltex lambs to average £107 or 246p (-1p) overall. Cast sheep averaged £68 (-£6) overall and peaked at £157 for a Texel ram. Heavy ewes averaged £118, while light ewes sold to £91 for Cheviots to average £68.

The firm also held its weekly sale of primestock at Carlisle yesterday. Twenty-six prime heifers sold to 300p/kg to average 253p (-4p), while 44 beef-bred, prime bullocks peaked at 279p to average 236p (-9p). Two dairy-bred bullocks sold to 179p to average 174p (+2p). Thirty, beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 303p to average 244p (-1p), while 23, dairy-bred, young bulls sold to 223p to average 193p (-13p).

In the cast ring 73 beef cows sold to 274p to average 185p (-8p), while 174 dairy cows peaked at 200p to average 145p (-1p). Seven cast bulls sold to 231p to average 181p (+23p). There were also 2,112 prime lambs sold to a top of £160 and 361p to average 248p (-1p). Lowland cast sheep (112) sold up to £169 for a Suffolk to average £93(-£5), while 11 Hill ewes peaked at £113 for Hill Cheviots to average £60 (-£5).

Lawrie & Symington held its weekly sale of primestock at Lanark yesterday where they sold 32 prime cattle, 62 cast cows, 2,924 prime lambs and 1,055 cast sheep.

Twenty-one, beef-bred, prime heifers peaked at 314p to average 285p (+1p), while two beef-bred, prime bullocks sold to a top of 295p to average 290p (+4p). Four Black & White prime bullocks peaked at 225p to average 218p.

In the cast ring at Lanark 30 beef cows sold to average 183p (+3p), while 31 cast dairy cows averaged 160p (+5p). Five cast bulls sold to average 240p. Prime lambs at Lanark yesterday peaked at £200 and 400p to average 245p (-6p). Cast sheep averaged £83 (+£6).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,896 prime lambs and 602 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

A smaller show of prime lambs sold to £139 for Charollais crosses and 310p for Beltex to average 239p or £103. A larger show of export ewes met a similar trade to last week.

Top price was £200 for a pen of Suffolks, while Cross ewes peaked at £100. Blackface ewes sold to £78.