By Scott Wright

A LEADING shops group has declared it would be “unconscionable” for the Scottish Government to not match England and Wales by freezing the business rate.

The Scottish Retail Consortium, which represents major retailers, has ramped up the pressure on Holyrood to give a lifeline to the sector as it grapples with weak economic conditions and a cost-of-doing business crisis. It has urged Scottish ministers to freeze the current business rate when it unveils the new Scottish Budget on Thursday, thereby following similar moves by administrations in England and Wales.

Rates, which are used to raise money for local services, are calculated by multiplying a property’s rateable by a pence in the pound tax rate. In Scotland the basic rate is currently 49.8p, which the SRC notes is a 23-year high.

Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors were granted significant relief from rates in the first two years of the pandemic. In Scotland relief is also given to businesses of a certain size under the Small Business Bonus Scheme, though at the other end of the scale there is also a higher property rate surtax in Scotland in effect. Around 3,000 retail premises in Scotland, and 12,000 commercial premises overall, fall into the scope of the surtax, which lifts the poundage to 52.4p in the pound.

David Lonsdale, director of the SRC, said: “After two turbulent years of the pandemic trading conditions remain challenging, the cost of doing business is spiralling, and the near-term economic outlook is weak. Given the decisions taken in Wales and England the bare minimum retailers should expect from Scottish ministers is they follow suit and similarly freeze the headline business rate poundage in the coming financial year.

“This would aid retailers with the costs crisis, help them keep down prices for customers, and ensure that no more Scottish commercial premises than currently do end up paying a higher business rate than applies down south. Anything other than a freeze could see all shops as well as other ratepayers paying a higher business rate than applies in England; something which is surely unconscionable.”