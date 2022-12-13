Goods worth nearly £3.5 billion are awaiting completion in Scottish manufacturers’ warehouses as key parts, ingredients and materials are delayed because of supply-chain issues fuelled by the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Brexit, a survey has found.

The “Chain Reaction” study, published today by banking giant Barclays, focuses on manufacturing businesses with more than 10 employees and looks at the impact of supply-chain issues.

It shows 86% of Scottish businesses are currently holding items in their warehouses awaiting completion because raw materials, ingredients or component parts have not yet been delivered from suppliers. On average, this “unfinished business” is worth more than £1.8 million to each company impacted, Barclays said.

Looking across the UK, Barclays flagged the steel and metals sector as the most severely affected. Food and drink is the consumer goods sector most affected.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Cat has critics’ tongues as SNP backing of Prestwick Airport pays off

Barclays said: “The trends are reflective of supply-chain disruption that has challenged the manufacturing sector since the pandemic and nearly seven in 10 Scottish firms say they are still facing supply issues. This has been exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine and the aftermath of the UK’s exit from the EU. Customer relationships are now being impacted: 56% of Scottish manufacturers say their customers are having to wait longer for products, with 21% describing the hold-ups as ‘significant’.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Hopes of end to Brexit stupidity under Sunak and Braverman look misplaced

“To offset rising costs such as energy and transportation, almost eight in ten manufacturers are planning price increases for their own products, of 38% on average.”

The survey found that 43% of Scottish businesses were “spreading their bets” by increasing the number of different suppliers with which they work. And, to prepare for the fact raw materials are taking longer to source, 39% have increased storage capacity.