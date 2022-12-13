Real estate adviser CBRE says it anticipates strong demand for new Edinburgh waterfront development sites at Granton Harbour which it has been instructed to market for sale on behalf of Edinburgh Marina Limited, citing lack of housing supply in Edinburgh.

It said the 10 plots it is marketing “benefit from already-installed infrastructure and planning consent for residential property.”

CBRE noted the sites extended to around 18 acres in total, declaring they represented “an outstanding freehold development opportunity with the potential for around 500 residential units”.

It observed that significant development had already been undertaken in the area as part of the Granton Harbour masterplan, “with these sites representing the next phases”.

Chris Dougray, executive director at CBRE Scotland, said: “At a time when the lack of housing supply in Edinburgh has never been more pronounced, this opportunity offers an oven-ready residential development scheme of significant scale. With planning consent secured and infrastructure already in place, we anticipate strong demand from the developer community.”