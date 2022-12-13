SCOTLAND is bringing forward a higher proportion of new green jobs than any other part of the UK, it is claimed.

PwC said green jobs more than doubled in the last year north of the Border.

The financial services giant said its second edition of the Green Jobs Barometer reveals that 3.3 per cent of all job adverts in Scotland were for roles that have a positive impact on the environment, up from 1.7% last year, at 24,610.

Scotland has shown the strongest performance around green job creation across both PwC studies and the growth last year outperformed all other regions proportionally.

However, more targeted backing for reskilling is essential to make the most of the opportunities, PwC said.

While Scotland still faces a high number of “sunset jobs” in declining industries, skills in sectors such as energy are transferable with investment.

The study tracks movements in green job creation, job loss, carbon intensity of employment, and worker sentiment across regions and sectors.

It was found that green jobs are growing at around four times the rate of the overall UK employment market, with 2.2% of all new jobs classed as green, and the number of green jobs advertised in the UK has almost trebled in the last year, equating to 336,000 positions.

Offshore oil and offshore wind skills are 'highly transferable' (Image: Getty)

Jason Morris, of PwC Scotland, said the results are hugely encouraging.

“Not only did Scotland have the highest proportion of green jobs, our research shows there was a 170% increase in the number of green jobs advertised,” Mr Morris said.

“Our dynamic and adaptable nation has laid strong foundations, but for this momentum to continue, there must be adequate funding for reskilling in the right areas to ensure that as we move towards net zero targets, jobs are created and sustained where they are most needed.

“From the energy sector workers in the north east to the technology being created by innovative start-ups and the strength of our financial and professional services sectors, Scotland has huge potential as a net zero economy, and we must work together to ensure this is supported.”

PwC said that the demand for green jobs in Scotland is being driven by the energy sector, primarily in the north east of the country, described as a “thriving energy hub”, that boasts the largest pool of energy-related skills in the UK.

It said such skills are “highly transferable to roles in the renewables subsector”.

It is predicted that as much as 90% of the oil and gas workforce would have transferable skills. It found there is a growing demand for green skills in the energy labour force in the electricity and gas sector, and the percentage of green job advertisements grew from 21.1% to 24.6%, which was the greatest of any sector in the same period.

PwC said it defines green jobs as work in roles that seek to either produce or provide environmentally friendly products and services, or adapt work processes to become more environmentally friendly or use fewer natural resources.

It said the definition acknowledges that other jobs that support the green economy indirectly should be considered green, and this could include environmental advisors, for example in business consulting, law, and accounting, or experts in environmental or sustainability research and education.

Jason Higgs, of PwC Scotland’s environmental, social, and governance lead, said Scotland has a “pivotal role to play” in the transition to renewables.

He said: "The strength of Scotland’s skills base and the fact that many workers have transferable skills, lay a strong foundation, but investment must continue apace.”