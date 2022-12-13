It's not only the future of the economy that relies upon the spirit of entrepreneurialism. Scotland's self-confidence and very identity as a country have long been defined by innovation and a flair for business – and it is those who have inherited that pioneering spirit that an exciting new partnership between The Herald and Entrepreneurial Scotland will seek to nurture . . .
SCOTLAND’S economic future will be shaped by those who think, act and lead with an entrepreneurial mindset – and the launch of a new partnership between The Herald and charity Entrepreneurial Scotland aims to showcase those who continually innovate and break new ground to secure success in business.
Entrepreneurial Scotland was originally founded to equip businesses with the mindset, skills and connectivity to deliver personal and business growth – and has now clocked up two decades of inspiring thousands of talented people to unlock their entrepreneurial potential.
The charity operates a number of transformative programmes that enable Scottish business leaders to think, act and lead with an entrepreneurial mindset.
Newsquest Scotland managing director David Ward said: “The Herald is delighted to be working in partnership with Entrepreneurial Scotland, driving the next generation of enterprise and innovation. In what is an uncertain and volatile economy, it is critical to provide a platform for promotion of Scottish business success stories and communicate this via our broad multimedia network.
“Our business coverage across print, digital and social channels acts as a constant champion of achievement across all sectors and through this new relationship, we are excited by the opportunity to discuss growth areas and give a voice to blossoming SMEs across the country.
“Through the Newsquest Scotland Events Division, we also recognise and celebrate success from businesses of all sizes and scales across a spectrum of industries, and through these initiatives, we will have further scope to support entrepreneurial spirit at every level.”
Entrepreneurial Scotland chief executive Sean McGrath said: “Knowledge, connections, and inspiration. These are three key ingredients to running any success organisation. Take a minute to think about where you go to fill your cup with all three.
“If you haven’t yet realised the importance of these or perhaps even that as the leader in the organisation its your responsibility to mine theses precious resources, then I suggest you get cracking as asap. At The Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation, we support Scottish leaders with access to all three. We believe leadership is a responsibility as much as a privilege and that collectively it is our duty to provide the opportunities and jobs that Scotland needs.
“I’m delighted that through our new partnership with the Herald we can present just a sample of the knowledge, connections, and inspiration you can find on offer to help you. No one ever does it alone, so come and speak to us at Entrepreneurial Scotland and find your connection.”
By sharing experience and utilising peer-to-peer learning, Entrepreneurial Scotland is supported by the generosity and goodwill from a community of around 5,000 well-established businesspeople.
Its programmes develop the skills, mindset and connections of current and future business leaders through a blend of experiential, taught and peer learning with supportive diagnostic tools.
These programmes are designed for people at any stage of their entrepreneurial journey: scholars and graduates, start-ups to scale-ups, corporates to social enterprises and in government and higher education – and these are the people the new partnership will endeavour to shine a spotlight upon.
