A HOTEL that has been visited by a pope who is now a saint and the late queen has been brought to market.

Drysdale & Company, one of Scotland’s leading commercial agencies exclusively for the hospitality sector, has announced that it is acting for Old Churches House Hotel, situated on Cathedral Square in Dunblane, which is for sale at the freehold price of £850,000.

The two-storey property, which overlooks the historic Dunblane Cathedral, is contained within a number of interconnecting historic terraced houses which were originally developed from derelict cottages in the 1960s.

Current owner Alex McKie of The Fusion Group of Companies purchased the property, which had latterly been used as Scottish Churches House, an ecumenical centre visited in its time by Saint Pope John Paul II and Queen Elizabeth II, in 2013, and created Old Churches House Hotel, which has gone on to become an award-winning hotel.

With 11 en-suite bedrooms, including an accessibility room, the hotel has a 50 cover restaurant, bar, various meeting rooms, events space The Fraser Suite, and the Secret Chapel - discovered in the 1960s in thick undergrowth in the grounds to the rear of the property.

Following its full restoration by Fusion, the Secret Chapel is now a part of Dunblane’s “heritage quarter” visitor attraction scene, and provides a space for intimate wedding and naming ceremonies.

Seven offices are also included within The Old Churches House complex, let on short-term LTO’s with up to a three-month notice period. Whilst the full service hotel is currently closed, the business is trading as a guest house.

“This historic, award-winning property, with its prominent position within Dunblane town centre, now presents an excellent opportunity for an experienced hospitality operator to acquire the hotel and put their stamp on it,” said Stuart Drysdale, of Drysdale & Company.

“There is significant potential for re-development here if running it as a hotel is not the intention however, with a pre-planning application lodged, and responded to positively, to create seven residential properties within the terraced property, and to the rear of the original building.”

Mr McKie said: “We, at Fusion, have thoroughly enjoyed our tenure of Old Churches House, surely one of the quirkiest and most historic small hotels in Scotland which has taken its place ably beside Dunblane’s many other attractions – the cathedral, Andy Murray’s Gold Postbox, The Leighton Library, and Dunblane Museum. The building was rescued from ruin and given a new use, with the renovation of the Secret Chapel a particular highlight for us all.”

“The time has come for us to sell, and we wish any new owner all the very best in taking on Old Churches House, whether as a charming Hotel that is that little bit different, or as a very lucrative development opportunity. Dunblane is an affluent, sought-after residential area which enjoys great transport links across the entire Central Belt."

