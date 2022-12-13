A PROPOSAL to build 730 homes on a vacant site on the Glasgow waterfront has received planning permission.

Glasgow City Council has given the green light to proposals from Moda Living and GDRI – a joint venture between developer and investor, Osborne + Co, and MRP, the development and investment arm of McAleer & Rushe – that would transform a four-acre brownfield site at Lancefield Quay. The land has been vacant since 2007.

The project would be Moda Living’s second build-to-rent development in the city, with its Holland Park apartments near Charing Cross expected to come to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

The company said its £205 million Lancefield Quay neighbourhood will feature “best-in-class” resident and public amenities, including a gym, co-working hubs and units earmarked for commercial purposes, as well as landscaped public spaces. It would take its presence in Glasgow to 1,163 homes.

Tony Brooks, managing director of Moda Living, said: “With all the fundamentals we look for in a long-term city partner, Glasgow has immense potential for Moda Living and we are thrilled to have been granted outline permission for this key waterside site.

“Lancefield Quay will provide 730 new homes for rent to Glasgow, at a time when supply of good quality rental accommodation is at an all-time low, and we look forward to working with our delivery partners and Glasgow City Council to deliver a neighbourhood that will benefit its surrounding communities and the wider city for the long term.”

Stephen Surphlis, managing director of MRP, said: “The granting of outline planning permission for Lancefield Quay is a very significant milestone in the delivery of this exciting new project which will regenerate this historic and important area of Glasgow. Complementing the Council’s strategy, of a sustainable, inclusive, and diverse society, Lancefield Quay will provide well-designed, modern homes that will add to the vibrancy of the city centre, enhancing community integration and supporting economic regeneration.

“MRP has a proven track record of delivering important development projects in Glasgow and in many other cities throughout the UK, and we are looking forward to working in partnership with Moda Living and Osborne + Co on Lancefield Quay to bring this transformational project to life.”