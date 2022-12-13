The number of Scots pupils legally guaranteed learning support has dropped by almost 60%, despite a government pledge to maintain provision.

Figures show there has been a significant fall in the number of children and young people with complex needs receiving a co-ordinated support plan (CSP).

The legal documents require services such as education, health and social work to work together to give a child or young person the support they need.

Local authorities are required to review and ensure the provisions contained within it are being met.

Figures show 1,401 CSPs were issued this year compared with 3,448 in 2012, a decline of 59.4%, despite a Scottish Government promise that there would be no reduction following their introduction in 2004,

The annual census of pupils and teachers also shows the number of pupils requiring additional support needs has reached a record high.

A total of 241,639 pupils were registered as requiring learning support for conditions such as autism, dyslexia or poor mental health in 2022.

This represents more than a third (34%) of the pupil population, rising from 118,011 in 2012, and more than doubling (104.8%) in numbers from that year.

The SCSC said the rise was concerning given the recognised shortages of specialist teachers and proposed budget cuts.

Figures obtained by the Herald show the majority of secondary schools in Scotland's largest local authority have one teacher who is trained to provide additional support.

Glasgow City Council said there are 49 teachers in 27 of Glasgow's 30 secondary schools and this includes specialist teachers and others who assist as part of their role.

Three schools - Holyrood, Lourdes and Hillpark- have four but the majority (13) have one trained member of staff.

A spokesman for the SCSC said: “While more children and young people are being identified as having ASN, this is against the increasingly challenging backdrop of a lack of specialist teachers, support staff and the resources needed to support them.

"This clearly has an impact not only on the individuals concerned but also on their peers and teachers.

“We are also concerned that despite an increase in the numbers of those with ASN we are experiencing a decline in the use of CSPs, which are designed to support those with the most complex needs.

“The Scottish Government and local authorities need to work in collaboration with the private and third sectors to provide the necessary resourcing and support to address the needs of children and young people with ASN. They must also work together to ensure that those who are entitled to a CSP receive one.

“With those with ASN drawn disproportionately from poorer neighbourhoods, if we are to genuinely close the educational attainment gap they must get the care and support they need when they need it.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:"Education authorities are under a statutory duty to identify, provide for, and review the support that they provide for pupils with additional support needs.

“In 2022, the number of teachers in special schools increased by 93 to 2,097 and. In 2021, 1,036 extra pupil support assistants were recruited, exceeding our Programme for Government commitment.

"In November 2022, an Additional Support for Learning Action Plan update showed good progress against a number of key actions.

"This includes taking forward work from a review of the use of Co-Ordinated Support Plans.”