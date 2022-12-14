A hotel described as "one of Scotland's quirkiest" has been put up for sale.

The hotel also has a "secret chapel" and is said to have been rescued from ruin before being renovated.

Drysdale & Company has announced that it is acting for Old Churches House Hotel, sited on Cathedral Square in Dunblane, which is for sale at the freehold price of £850,000.

The two-storey property, which overlooks the historic Dunblane Cathedral, is contained within a number of interconnecting historic terraced houses which were originally developed from derelict cottages in the 1960s.

READ MORE: Hilton reveals plans for new Glasgow hotel

Current owner Alex McKie of The Fusion Group of Companies purchased the property, which had latterly been used as Scottish Churches House, an ecumenical centre visited in its time by Saint Pope John Paul II and Queen Elizabeth II, in 2013, and created Old Churches House Hotel.

Seven offices are also included within The Old Churches House complex (Image: Drysdale)

Mr McKie said: "We, at Fusion, have thoroughly enjoyed our tenure of Old Churches House, surely one of the quirkiest and most historic small hotels in Scotland which has taken its place ably beside Dunblane’s many other attractions – the cathedral, Andy Murray’s gold postbox, the Leighton Library, and Dunblane Museum.

"The building was rescued from ruin and given a new use, with the renovation of the Secret Chapel a particular highlight for us all.”

READ MORE: German hotelier to open its first ‘lean luxury’ hotel in Scotland

Mr McKie also said: "The time has come for us to sell, and we wish any new owner all the very best in taking on Old Churches House, whether as a charming Hotel that is that little bit different, or as a very lucrative development opportunity.

"Dunblane is an affluent, sought-after residential area which enjoys great transport links across the entire Central Belt."

It has 11 en-suite bedrooms and a 50-cover restaurant, bar, various meeting rooms, events space, and the Secret Chapel, discovered in the 1960s in thick undergrowth in the grounds to the rear of the property.

READ MORE: Hotels group opens major Glasgow property

“This historic, award-winning property, with its prominent position within Dunblane town centre, now presents an excellent opportunity for an experienced hospitality operator to acquire the hotel and put their stamp on it,” said Stuart Drysdale, of Drysdale & Company.

“There is significant potential for re-development here if running it as a hotel is not the intention however, with a pre-planning application lodged, and responded to positively, to create seven residential properties within the terraced property, and to the rear of the original building.”

Seven offices are also included within complex. While the full-service hotel is currently closed, the business is trading as a guest house.