A “TRULY rare” restaurant development project in a property made famous by poet Robert Burns is being auctioned with a guide price of £85,000-plus.
Auction House Scotland, which is conducting the sale, noted the development project in the small market town of Sanquhar “involves the renovation of the former Queensberry Arms into a bar, restaurant and five individual holiday apartments”.
It noted that the “currently vacant building at 52 High Street in Sanquhar is being sold under the hammer with full planning permission in place for the renovation”, from Dumfries and Galloway Council.
Auction House Scotland added that the renovation “includes installation of replacement windows and doors, the erection of an extension with terraced area, and the change of use of the former public bar to form a bar/restaurant with five serviced letting apartments across the first and second floors”.
The property has four floors in total, including a basement, and the sale also includes land accessed via adjoining Queensberry Close.
Auction House Scotland said: “Formerly named the Queensberry Arms, the property was frequently visited by the famous poet Robert Burns and holds significant historic interest due to the fact that Burns famously wrote the poem entitled ‘At Whigham's Inn’ in 1789 on one of his regular visits.
“The poem refers to the landlord of the former Queensberry Arms, Edward Whigham (1750-1823) who enjoyed a friendship with Burns for the duration of the Bard’s time in Dumfries. A commemorative plaque displaying the poem currently sits on the front of the property, whilst illustrations show the intentions for the new restaurant and bar to be aptly named ‘Whigham's Inn’.”
Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “For anyone who has always dreamt of running their own hospitality business, this property in Sanquhar offers a brilliant and truly rare opportunity. The development project is one of a kind, offering a potential buyer the chance to own a piece of history, which woven into the development of the new premises, creates a wonderful legacy and story for the future business. Plus, the keenly positioned guide price only adds to the value of this opportunity.”
