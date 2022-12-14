The Majestic Line, a specialist cruising company on the west coast of Scotland, has expanded its fleet.

With its five existing small ships almost sold out for 2023, the Majestic Line has moved to meet further demand with the introduction of the Glen Rosa, "offering a different sailing experience".

Due to launch in April of next year, the new boat will sail from Oban.

READ MORE: Route named among most scenic in the UK

Glen Rosa will cover the Inner Hebrides including the islands of Mull and Skye.

The route will follow the scheduled itineraries of Glen Massan and Glen Tarsan, which was highlighted on the Cruising with Jane McDonald television programme.

Glen Rosa makes private charter accessible for all and allows the marking of a special date or occasion a unique experience.

READ MORE: Scottish ferry business up for sale

Ken Grant, one of the Majestic Line’s owners and an avid outdoors enthusiast, said “Glen Rosa is the perfect small ship to enjoy a unique cruising experience at an affordable price.

"The west coast of Scotland has so much to offer, amazing scenery and stunning wildlife.

"We look forward to welcoming guests onboard her next year.”

READ MORE: Scottish cruises set to restart

The company said the continued growth of small ship cruising in Scotland helps support the local economy and communities after what has been and still is a testing time for the tourist industry.

The motor-cruiser will offer couples scheduled itineraries and private charter for up to six guests, with one double en-suite cabin and two en-suite twins.

Glen Rosa’s calendar is now live for 2023 and 2024.