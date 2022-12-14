Barrhead Travel has announced the launch of a new flagship store.
The store in Glasgow city centre will be located on Gordon Street, and the news follows continued high demand for holidays, the firm said, and a positive outlook for the new year.
The move to one of Glasgow city centre’s busiest streets follows on from the group’s recent £1 million headquarters relocation to nearby Libertas House on St Vincent Place.
Over 35 travel specialists will be based from Gordon Street with the creation of new long-haul and cruise roles expected due to growing demand.
The group also expects to add further positions for its new touring and adventure division which launched in early December.
The new store, which will be split across two levels, will have an "experience-led" retail space as well as a dedicated hub for its specialist sales divisions. Private appointment space for clients looking for in-depth consultations will also be available, thanks to the flexible layout.
Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “The launch of our new flagship in Glasgow city centre not only reinforces our commitment to reinvigorating high streets across the UK, but it reiterates our roots in the Glasgow region where we have a thriving head office and an extensive network of stores.
“Trusted travel agents are in high demand and we see great opportunities to pursue smart growth next year following a successful 2022.
“The next 12 months are bright for travel agents – despite challenges ahead, travellers will lean on their local agents for support, expertise and financial protection.”
Barrhead Travel’s new head office opened in early December and its new Glasgow store is expected to launch in February.
Scottish small cruise ship company extends fleet
THE Majestic Line, a specialist cruising company on the west coast of Scotland, has expanded its fleet.
With its five existing small ships almost sold out for 2023, the Majestic Line has moved to meet further demand with the introduction of the Glen Rosa, "offering a different sailing experience".
Contractor appointed to start work on huge Glasgow office development
CONSTRUCTION is due to begin soon on a major speculative office development that backers say will help address the shortage of Grade A space in Glasgow city centre.
CEG, the property development and investment company, has appointed national construction firm McLaughlin & Harvey to work on the 300,000 square foot development at 33 Cadogan Street, formerly know as The Grid.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here