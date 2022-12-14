Barrhead Travel has announced the launch of a new flagship store.

The store in Glasgow city centre will be located on Gordon Street, and the news follows continued high demand for holidays, the firm said, and a positive outlook for the new year.

The move to one of Glasgow city centre’s busiest streets follows on from the group’s recent £1 million headquarters relocation to nearby Libertas House on St Vincent Place.

Over 35 travel specialists will be based from Gordon Street with the creation of new long-haul and cruise roles expected due to growing demand.

The group also expects to add further positions for its new touring and adventure division which launched in early December.

The new store, which will be split across two levels, will have an "experience-led" retail space as well as a dedicated hub for its specialist sales divisions. Private appointment space for clients looking for in-depth consultations will also be available, thanks to the flexible layout.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “The launch of our new flagship in Glasgow city centre not only reinforces our commitment to reinvigorating high streets across the UK, but it reiterates our roots in the Glasgow region where we have a thriving head office and an extensive network of stores.

“Trusted travel agents are in high demand and we see great opportunities to pursue smart growth next year following a successful 2022.

“The next 12 months are bright for travel agents – despite challenges ahead, travellers will lean on their local agents for support, expertise and financial protection.”

Barrhead Travel’s new head office opened in early December and its new Glasgow store is expected to launch in February.

Scottish small cruise ship company extends fleet

THE Majestic Line, a specialist cruising company on the west coast of Scotland, has expanded its fleet.

With its five existing small ships almost sold out for 2023, the Majestic Line has moved to meet further demand with the introduction of the Glen Rosa, "offering a different sailing experience".

​Contractor appointed to start work on huge Glasgow office development

CONSTRUCTION is due to begin soon on a major speculative office development that backers say will help address the shortage of Grade A space in Glasgow city centre.

CEG, the property development and investment company, has appointed national construction firm McLaughlin & Harvey to work on the 300,000 square foot development at 33 Cadogan Street, formerly know as The Grid.