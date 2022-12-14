A new generation of industry leaders focused on sustainability are being developed thanks to a new training project offered in Scotland for the first time

THE innovative new Scotland Future Leaders Programme features participants from industries including construction, engineering and the energy transition coming together to inspire and advise the country’s business leaders of the future.

The training, which has been fully funded by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), will see six young people enhancing their leadership skills including mental resilience, emotional intelligence, learning how to make capacity, thinking differently and empowering others.

The programme was kickstarted in Scotland by members of the Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan’s Heat Decarbonisation group, which is supported by Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

The chair of the group is Steve Petrie, Business Performance Director at Balfour Beatty plc.

He said: “The leaders of today will be of retirement age when Scotland’s target of being net zero by 2045 rolls around, and we need to ensure a leadership legacy to safeguard Scotland’s climate future.

“This programme is one part of building up workforce ability to embrace the changes coming and capitalise on the opportunities ahead.”

MCS are members of the Heat Decarbonisation group and offered to replicate in Scotland their successful work with The Future Leaders Programme in England, leading to the Scotland Future Leaders Programme.

Ian Rippin, CEO of MCS, said: “Scotland is already a renewables powerhouse, and there is opportunity in green jobs across industries. To ensure this continues we need to have leaders who trailblaze a culture of collaboration and innovation to create globally leading industries.”

Richard Cartlidge, the Director of the Programme, said: “The fight against climate change represents the greatest challenge of our time. Effective, purpose-driven leadership will be essential if we are to succeed in delivering a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2045 and it is climate focussed businesses who will achieve this.”

Elaine Ellis, SDS Skills Planning Manager for Construction, said: “This programme has a critical role to play in ensuring our young leaders possess the key skills and capabilities required for the transition to a low carbon economy.

“It also offers the opportunity to widen out the range of voices and experiences coming into leadership positions in line with the aims of the Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan and a just transition.”

The first group of Scotland Future Leaders will complete their training in May 2023. The programme is delivered primarily in a virtual learning environment to minimise carbon costs but optimise accessibility.

Among those on the first group is Anna Maclaren, Marketing and Communications Executive at Energy Transition Zone Ltd – an organisation created to reposition the North East of Scotland as the Net Zero Energy Capital of Europe through economic development.

She said: “I believe the key to a sustainable future is to create a strong understanding of why we need to change our lifestyles, including educating on what changes can be made and providing support to those who need it on their journey to become more sustainable.

“The programme is an exciting opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, understand more about my leadership style and discover how I can best utilise my skills to play a vital role in reaching net zero.”

Victoria Coates, Health, Safety Environment and Quality Manager with DPS Group, a global consulting, engineering and construction management company, is another of those forming part of the first group.

She added: “I am excited to be involved in the programme as we have such a diverse group, their opinions and life experiences are so different to mine and I learn something from each session we meet, not just as a leader but as a person too.”

A second group of future leaders will begin their training in January 2023.

Course identifies risks, impacts and opportunities of climate emergency

ACTING as a champion in environmental and social governance in her organisation inspired Hollie Lawson to get Carbon Literate certified.

Corporate Development Director at ICR, Hollie completed Climate Emergency Training with Keep Scotland Beautiful in August 2022. The free course, which offers participants the opportunity of Carbon Literacy certification, is supported by Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

Hollie said: “I didn’t anticipate the interactive element of the training. We had the opportunity to discuss what we were learning and consider the different applications across various scenarios. I enjoyed those discussions because candidates came from diverse backgrounds in various industries so there was a range of useful perspective.

“The course drives home the urgency of the crisis we’re facing – we looked at different communities and the changes that will impact them as a result of global warming - and it empowers you to take action.”

Anyone living and working in Scotland, over the age of 25, can take part in the training. It’s aimed at individuals and organisations in the early stages of considering climate change impacts and planning for net zero. As well as general courses, there is specific training for those working in energy, construction and transport.

All the courses cover the science of the climate emergency, responses to it and the risks, impacts, responsibilities and opportunities ahead.

ICR is a global service provider of repair, inspection and integrity solutions across sectors, including oil and gas. Hollie is already using her training day to day and is looking to send colleagues on the Carbon Literacy training to further embed the knowledge within the organisation.

The training consists of eight hours of learning delivered online. She said: “It’s not a huge time commitment and there are multiple benefits. I also found the module work complemented my day job as I could bring learning to real examples in my organisation.”

Catherine Gee, Deputy Chief Executive for Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “The time for action on climate change is now and everyone living and working in Scotland has a role to play in hitting our ambitious climate targets.

"Our Climate Emergency Training offers a practical and immediate start on doing just that. Through our partnership with the Carbon Literacy Project participants can achieve Carbon Literate certification, and by selecting a personal and a group action to reduce carbon emissions they can help their workplaces towards combatting climate change too.”

Jenny MacDonald, Sector Development Manager with SDS, said: “Working with individuals and organisations across the country to future-proof their skills and prepare for a low carbon Scotland is a vital part of SDS’s work as part of the Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan. Easily accessible courses like this, which provide support for businesses and staff to help tackle the impacts of climate change, are key to our move to net zero.”

Hollie added: “I think everyone in Scotland should be compelled to take Carbon Literacy training as the effects of climate change are impacting on all of us, and it’s happening now.”

Climate Emergency Training is provided by Keep Scotland Beautiful and you can find out more and book your place at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/climate-emergency-training